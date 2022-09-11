Read full article on original website
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
WCNC
Sister of Clemson football star dies: 'You amazed me every single day'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football standout Bryan Bresee, died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, her family announced Thursday. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bryan Bresee wrote on Instagram. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you ... You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today."
Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Clemson Suggestion
Just a few days ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. Since he's currently on the open market, Cooper Petagna of 247Sports believes an ACC program should pursue him. During the latest edition of 247Sports' Preps to Pros, Petagna made an argument that Clemson should consider hiring Frost. “What about Clemson? What...
The Post and Courier
Clemson star says he's LeBron on the court. Dabo Swinney calls him a 'monster' on the field.
CLEMSON — There is a half-smile on Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro's face as he speaks about his athletic abilities. Basketball, specifically. Is there a player on the Tigers' football roster that can challenge him on the hardwood?. “Nah, nobody’s close to me,” Orhorhoro said, smiling, but trying his...
Swinney’s Practice Report: Bresee’s Sister ‘Fighting for life every second of every minute’
Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for the last year.
thetigercu.com
Akers: It's time for Clemson to solve the parking problem
It’s no secret that with every new year Clemson’s parking problem continues to be a trending topic amongst students and faculty. Yet, the University seems to be doing nothing to solve this issue. In fact, this will be the third time The Tiger has addressed the parking situation through, yet, another Outlook article. Even with our efforts to express the frustration of those who park on campus, still, nothing has changed. Actually, it may be getting even worse.
Clemson's Bresee nominated for Orange Bowl Courage Award
DALLAS (FWAA) — Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is this week’s nominee for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Bresee, a (...)
Swinney comments on Clemson defender entering transfer portal
TCI asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, during his weekly Tuesday press conference, for his reaction to junior linebacker Sergio Allen entering the transfer portal on Monday. Swinney said he didn't really (...)
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
thetigercu.com
Speak Up: The rising price of a football ticket
What do you think about the prices for student football tickets this season? Should Clemson do anything about it?. Speak Up! is our man on the street column, where we go around campus and ask students their thoughts on a hot topic each week. Do you have something to add to this week's conversation? Let us know!
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
greenvillejournal.com
Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings
Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 4 4A/5A Preview
This week’s game of the week is Boiling Springs at Greer. The Bulldogs fell to Hillcrest in a game that was close for a half, before the Rams exploded after halftime. Greer fell to Byrnes but hung around until the end before losing 23-14. Greer’s defense was able to hold an explosive Byrnes offense in check last Friday, and Boiling Springs doesn’t have nearly the firepower of the Rebels. Offensively the Jackets have found some balance with the run game and quarterback Josh Runion. This game should be close, but I like Greer to make enough plays down the stretch to come away with the win.
FOX Carolina
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
Eater
Georgian Cuisine, With a Cause, Finds Home in Greenville, South Carolina
Family-style meals aren’t uncommon in Greenville, South Carolina. You can get Italian family meals, Spanish tapas, and of course the ever-present Southern-style family meal. But now, Greenville’s culinary landscape has added a new type of family-style dining: Georgian. Keipi, located in the Hampton Station development in Greenville, serves...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
