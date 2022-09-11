ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

