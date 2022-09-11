because democrats hate and their voters believe everything they're told to believe. and once an idiot is fully indoctrinated, and no matter how bad things get, they'll continue to hate, blame others, and suffer the consequences of voting blue. its a sickness without a cure.
Democrats are treating citizens like illegals, but they are taxing us like forced labor workers. The Vets have suffered the most. The illegals are being housed, fed, and receiving medical care and their kids educated, all without paying any taxes!!!!!
When are American Citizens going to run this old Crazy good for nothing Dictator out of this Nation ,into a rest home,,This old Crazy Fool has justvsbout Destroyed this Nation,in the last 20 Months,Citizens had bettervVOTE these COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS out of Washington,,if they want this Nation to Survive….
Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
Trump was in a bad mood and experienced ‘real withdrawal’ after being barred from Twitter, says filmmaker who was with him at the time
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 164