Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Chinese court approves crypto trading while Thailand bans lending and staking services
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent ruling from the Beijing Number One Intermediate People’s Court, investors are allowed to trade...
coingeek.com
Huobi delists Monero, Zcash and other privacy coins amid regulatory pressure
Digital currency exchange Huobi has delisted seven privacy coins, including Monero and Zcash, amid a regulatory crackdown on anonymity in the digital asset market. In its announcement on Monday, Huobi revealed that it has terminated the trading services of DASH, Horizen, Verge, Decred, and Firo as well “in compliance with the latest financial regulations.”
coingeek.com
Russia eyes digital assets for settling cross-border transactions as sanctions bite harder
Russia is looking to become the first country to deploy digital currencies for cross-border payments within a legal framework. The intention to turn to virtual assets as a settlement for international transactions comes from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s statement at a strategic session with regulators at the end of August.
China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
forkast.news
Asia dominates Chainalysis’ 2022 crypto adoption index, China returns to top 10
APAC is leading in crypto use and adoption, according to a new report from U.S. blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Wednesday, with China returning to the report’s top 10 countries for crypto adoption after it fell out of the list last year. APAC accounted for six of the...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
$290,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated As Inflation Data Pummels Markets
Nearly $300 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have disappeared from the markets as inflation continues to surge. According to crypto data aggregator Coinglass, the digital assets market is in the middle of a massive liquidation. Liquidations that move markets happen when large numbers of traders have...
notebookcheck.net
Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency
According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
coingeek.com
Israel financial regulator grants first ‘crypto’ license to local firm
Israel’s Capital Markets, Insurance, and Savings Authority (CMISA) has granted the first permanent license to Hybrid Bridge Holdings Ltd to carry out digital asset activities in the country. According to financial news outlet Globes, the approval shows the regulator’s resolve to stimulate the country’s virtual assets industry.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Mining Concentration In America Poses A Major Threat To Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the mining ban came to China, there has been a massive migration of Bitcoin hash rate to the United States. There have been many narratives and pushes from pro-American Bitcoiners to continue attracting more hash rate to the U.S., including pushing to create favorable regulatory environments for miners here in North America. This has been done under the premise of the historical strength of American property rights, which is a big part of why American capital and equity markets are the biggest in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Thai SEC Forbids Local Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Services
By enforcing the ban, Thailand’s SEC wants to ensure maximum security for local cryptocurrency participants. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibited domestic cryptocurrency entities from providing staking and lending services to clients. The ban aims to protect traders and the public from risks related to such activities.
Analysis-'Temporary' disappears as BOJ contemplates accelerating inflation
TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Something has gone missing from Bank of Japan statements about elevated inflation: the word "temporary". No longer signalling that robust price rises will be short-lived, the central bank might soon go further by saying they will become faster than expected for the rest of this year, driven in part by the yen's slide to 24-year lows, said three sources familiar with its thinking.
Germany takes subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft under state control
Three refineries put into trusteeship ahead of partial European embargo on Russian oil later this year
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto To Outperform Once One Macro Event Unfolds
Bloomberg’s closely followed senior commodities strategist, Mike McGlone, is expressing bullish sentiment on crypto assets once inflation is wiped out. McGlone says in an interview that he expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto assets to “come out ahead” once deflation sets in as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to contain inflation.
coingeek.com
WeAreDevelopers World Congress: ‘People want a blockchain network that works’
The WeAreDevelopers World Congress was a smashing success, with over 10,000 developers from 4,000 companies making their way to Berlin for the two-day event. Bitcoin SV (BSV) was well represented by a contingent that educated hundreds of developers about Satoshi’s vision. For many developers, this was the first time...
u.today
Ravencoin (RVN) Rallies by Another 25% Hours Before Ethereum Merge: Crypto Market Review, September 13
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0