Foreign Policy

coingeek.com

Huobi delists Monero, Zcash and other privacy coins amid regulatory pressure

Digital currency exchange Huobi has delisted seven privacy coins, including Monero and Zcash, amid a regulatory crackdown on anonymity in the digital asset market. In its announcement on Monday, Huobi revealed that it has terminated the trading services of DASH, Horizen, Verge, Decred, and Firo as well “in compliance with the latest financial regulations.”
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
dailyhodl.com

$290,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated As Inflation Data Pummels Markets

Nearly $300 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have disappeared from the markets as inflation continues to surge. According to crypto data aggregator Coinglass, the digital assets market is in the middle of a massive liquidation. Liquidations that move markets happen when large numbers of traders have...
notebookcheck.net

Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency

According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
coingeek.com

Israel financial regulator grants first ‘crypto’ license to local firm

Israel’s Capital Markets, Insurance, and Savings Authority (CMISA) has granted the first permanent license to Hybrid Bridge Holdings Ltd to carry out digital asset activities in the country. According to financial news outlet Globes, the approval shows the regulator’s resolve to stimulate the country’s virtual assets industry.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Mining Concentration In America Poses A Major Threat To Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the mining ban came to China, there has been a massive migration of Bitcoin hash rate to the United States. There have been many narratives and pushes from pro-American Bitcoiners to continue attracting more hash rate to the U.S., including pushing to create favorable regulatory environments for miners here in North America. This has been done under the premise of the historical strength of American property rights, which is a big part of why American capital and equity markets are the biggest in the world.
cryptopotato.com

Thai SEC Forbids Local Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Services

By enforcing the ban, Thailand’s SEC wants to ensure maximum security for local cryptocurrency participants. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibited domestic cryptocurrency entities from providing staking and lending services to clients. The ban aims to protect traders and the public from risks related to such activities.
Reuters

Analysis-'Temporary' disappears as BOJ contemplates accelerating inflation

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Something has gone missing from Bank of Japan statements about elevated inflation: the word "temporary". No longer signalling that robust price rises will be short-lived, the central bank might soon go further by saying they will become faster than expected for the rest of this year, driven in part by the yen's slide to 24-year lows, said three sources familiar with its thinking.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading

Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto To Outperform Once One Macro Event Unfolds

Bloomberg’s closely followed senior commodities strategist, Mike McGlone, is expressing bullish sentiment on crypto assets once inflation is wiped out. McGlone says in an interview that he expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto assets to “come out ahead” once deflation sets in as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to contain inflation.
u.today

Ravencoin (RVN) Rallies by Another 25% Hours Before Ethereum Merge: Crypto Market Review, September 13

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
