Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host an event this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s an event that is named after a professional boxing legend. It’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions. It’s an event that comes out of...
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on area high school and college soccer fields Wednesday. The Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High. A little under 5 minutes into this one Watertown got on the board. Delaney Callahan’s blast found...
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend. Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky...
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
Tina L. Hyneman, 57, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tina L. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 13th at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. She was 57 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills
STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he...
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
‘Peyton’s Path’ dedicated, honors fallen firefighter
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - ‘Peyton’s Path’ was dedicated Wednesday. The path is on the campus of Siena College near Albany, where Peyton Morse attended school and where he was posthumously awarded his degree. Morse is the LaFargeville native, and Watertown firefighter trainee, who lost his life...
Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will host its annual Harvest Moon event later this month. Museum volunteer Rich Bzura filled us in during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The event will be...
Doris M. Stevens, 83, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Stevens, 83, 40 N. Broad St., passed away on September 14, 2022 at Claxton - Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where she had been a patient for a short time. Born in Great Bend, NY on November 6, 1938, the daughter of Cornelius...
Janet C. Zapf, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet C. Zapf, 88, passed away at her home in Watertown Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022. Janet was born in Watertown September 19, 1933, daughter of John P. and Irene Foote FitzGerald. She was a 1951 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Cazenovia College. On August 8, 1953 she married Walter J. Zapf, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Zapf died December 17, 2010.
Linda Lou Harris, 72, native of East Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA. Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
Boonville native takes 3rd in ‘Jeopardy!’
(WWNY) - A Boonville native’s hopes of becoming the next “Jeopardy!” champion fizzled Monday night. Katherine May, who’s now a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, came in third in the popular game show. She won $1,000, which is the standard prize for a third-place...
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown. On July 18,...
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street for most traffic Thursday. DPW crews will close the street to through traffic between Arsenal and Coffeen streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers should find different...
Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Mrs. Gaylord was born on September 23, 1934 in Lowville the daughter of the late Fred E. and Marjorie M. (Wilder) Wantz. Nancy graduated from General Martin Central School the class of 1951. She married Kenneth H. Gaylord, Jr. on February 24, 1952 at her parents home with Rev. Martin Weck, Pastor, of Glenfield Methodist Church officiating. She and Kenneth owned and operated a dairy farm on State Route 26, Martinsburg for 22 years. Kenneth died on April 28, 1993.
A tease of fall this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a peek of sun today, but mostly we’ll have cloudy skies. There’s a 30% chance of rain. We could see stray showers before 8 a.m. and again this afternoon. And it will feel like fall. Some places could see 70,...
$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg
JOHNSON CITY, New York (WWNY) - Airports in Watertown and Ogdensburg will each receive millions of dollars for improvements from New York state. Their awards are part of a $230 million investment in upstate airports. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards at a news conference at Greater Binghamton Airport in...
