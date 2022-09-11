RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA. Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.

