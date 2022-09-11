Read full article on original website
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
kezi.com
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
klcc.org
The Cedar Creek Fire has moderated, but still causes smoke, road restrictions
Today the Lane County Sheriff’s office eased evacuation alerts in Westfir and western Oakridge to Level 1, Be Ready. Other eastern areas remain at Levels 2 and 3. The Cedar Creek fire has burned over 92,000 acres with no containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to create unhealthy...
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
klcc.org
Virtual meeting Monday clarifies some Cedar Creek Fire questions
With the Cedar Creek Fire now burning over 90,000 acres, and containment back to zero percent, a team coordinating firefighting efforts hosted a virtual community meeting Monday night. Officials from Northwest Team Six and the Lane County Sheriff’s office emphasized the choice to evacuate Oakridge was not taken lightly, and...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
klcc.org
Oregon's oldest rural health clinic perseveres two years after devastating Holiday Farm Fire
Two years ago, the Holiday Farm Fire destroyed the town of Blue River. Today, the land-- and people-- are still in a state of recovery. On the day of the 2nd anniversary of the devastating fire, KLCC revisits the McKenzie River Valley’s only medical clinic, which has continued to care for traumatized residents.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
kezi.com
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
kbnd.com
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
KVAL
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
nbc16.com
Armed suspect report prompts lockdown at Bushnell University, PeaceHealth University Hosp.
--- Update #1 (2:00 p.m.): UO ALERTS is giving the all clear on the potential armed suspect at PeaceHealth University District Hospital. EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon ALERTS page is reporting a lockdown of PeaceHealth University District Hospital and Bushnell University due to a potential armed suspect. Law...
