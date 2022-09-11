ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

Virtual meeting Monday clarifies some Cedar Creek Fire questions

With the Cedar Creek Fire now burning over 90,000 acres, and containment back to zero percent, a team coordinating firefighting efforts hosted a virtual community meeting Monday night. Officials from Northwest Team Six and the Lane County Sheriff’s office emphasized the choice to evacuate Oakridge was not taken lightly, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

City of Springfield ramps up road repair

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
EUGENE, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics

BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
BEND, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR

