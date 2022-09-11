Read full article on original website
Related
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
In connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a car the previous year, a Maplewood man was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday for breaking the terms of his plea deal with Ramsey County prosecutors. Last year, Darnell Allen Davis,...
Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MN State Patrol Working to ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The State Patrol says the fatal incident was reported around 3:30 AM at the entrance ramp to southbound I-94 from West Broadway north of downtown Minneapolis. The victim was a woman walking along West Broadway and across the entrance ramp to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of the last report, authorities were still working to identify her.
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
fox9.com
DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend up nearly 10% compared to last summer
(FOX 9) - Nearly 300 agencies participated in extra DWI patrols throughout the extended Labor Day weekend, resulting in a nearly 10% increase in arrests compared to the same timeframe last summer. During the Labor Day DWI Campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5, a total of 292 law enforcement agencies across...
fox9.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's largest sextortion prosecution
One young girl cut her skin with razors to distract from her mental anguish. Another turned to cocaine and meth because she couldn't afford therapy. A third girl never planned for life after high school, convinced she would kill herself by 18. Together, theirs and other stories pieced together a...
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
Comments / 10