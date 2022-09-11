Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Record 2-0 2-0 Points Per Game 46 62. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 49-for-79 (62%)/674 yards/6 touchdowns/a interceptions. UAPB — Skyler Perry — 26-for-38 (68%)/434 yards/3 touchdowns/1 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 36 carries/192 yards/2 touchdown. UAPB — Kayvon Britten — 38...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Sept. 15): Pokes a Top-Three Big 12 Team So Far, Mike Boynton Recruiting at Midnight
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Kickoff time, TV details, and everything else about this weekend’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. • The Pokes rank in the top three in the Oklahoman and TulsaWorld’s power rankings this week.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Arkansas Pine Bluff
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Sione Asi, Taylor Miterko, Thomas Harper and Jake Schultz met with reporters to discuss the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Arkansas Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble Said ahead of Golden Lions Matchup with Oklahoma State
It will be disappointing if we don’t drop 70 pts on them. I would prefer to see 100 pts put up. And there is no doubt we will see Gunnar at the helm at some point and hopefully his dad will let him throw some passes. If they have plans to keep Rangel, instead of giving him reasons to transfer, he needs to also play in this game. I think they still have the rule that you can play in 4 games and still keep your redshirt, which is a crazy rule anyway. So, take advantage of it. Limit the carries of Dom, or don’t play him at all if he has some kind of injury from the ASU game. Put in Middleton. Let Hale do some kicking. Give Rashod Owens more targets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kickoff Time, TV Info Set for OSU’s Week 3 Game vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oklahoma State’s nonconference finale on Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will (again) feature the Cowboys in primetime (albeit not on prime TV). The program announced on Tuesday that its game will be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be streamed exclusively by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received
PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations. 12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured...
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
Comments / 0