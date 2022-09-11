It will be disappointing if we don’t drop 70 pts on them. I would prefer to see 100 pts put up. And there is no doubt we will see Gunnar at the helm at some point and hopefully his dad will let him throw some passes. If they have plans to keep Rangel, instead of giving him reasons to transfer, he needs to also play in this game. I think they still have the rule that you can play in 4 games and still keep your redshirt, which is a crazy rule anyway. So, take advantage of it. Limit the carries of Dom, or don’t play him at all if he has some kind of injury from the ASU game. Put in Middleton. Let Hale do some kicking. Give Rashod Owens more targets.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO