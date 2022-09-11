ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Photos: Caleb Williams, USC roll to 41-28 win over Stanford in Pac-12 football opener

By All Trojans Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ARw_0hqa12wN00

Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns - all in the first half - to lead USC to a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

USC led 35-14 at halftime thanks to two more interceptions from its defense and four touchdown passes by Williams . Jordan Addison caught two of the touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder that gave USC a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Stanford outscored USC 14-6 in the second half, but the Trojans had done enough damage early to comfortably cruise to victory.

Here are photos from USC's win:

(All photos by Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBQfX_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyTyH_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFpRv_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFU4c_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmZO8_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzu62_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaM2M_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAmy0_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LR0fm_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrR4I_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQYsX_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voJC4_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNqyW_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBmab_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKyQD_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkVoK_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r0j1_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zU4ZW_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnbZy_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtO0v_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYEfc_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEm5t_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKoS5_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhYZH_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qx09_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqca9_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWvMX_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjr2D_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHxgX_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEVCI_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzAhh_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AB6R_0hqa12wN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZgoG_0hqa12wN00

