ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The green king: Charles the environmentalist

By Glyn KIRK, Hugo Burnand, Andrew Milligan, Marie HEUCLIN, Paul ELLIS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuCuT_0hqa0mED00
King Charles III has been a lifelong environmentalist /AFP/File

Britain's new King Charles III is a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change, which is likely to sit well with more eco-conscious younger Britons.

Interspersed between photos of official meetings and other royal duties, his Instagram account as Prince of Wales typically featured pictures showing him furthering environmental causes in Britain and beyond.

They included planting trees, showing off organic fruit and vegetables from his Clarence House residence and colourful flowers growing in the garden at his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, western England.

One photo even captured Charles -- who has now passed the prince of Wales title to his son and heir William -- on a visit to threatened mangrove swamps in St Vincent and Grenadines in the Caribbean.

When Britain hosted the COP26 climate summit in Scotland last year, he gave the opening speech, urging world leaders seated in front of him to redouble their efforts to confront global warming and warning: "Time has quite literally run out."

Since his first big public speech on the subject in 1970, Charles has "been raising awareness about all aspects of the environment for a very long time," said Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

"In many ways he has been ahead of the public awareness and political awareness" on the issue, he told AFP.

- Sustainability -

At Highgrove, Charles has cultivated a garden, which is open to the public, as well as a fully organic farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcROw_0hqa0mED00
He championed organic farming at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, western England /CLARENCE HOUSE/AFP

It initially left some neighbouring farmers sceptical, but has gradually become a successful business and sells its produce under the "Duchy Organic" brand in the high-end supermarket chain Waitrose.

"His Royal Highness has taken many steps personally to live in a more sustainable way," his official website for his tenure as prince of Wales said.

It noted about 90 percent of energy for office and domestic use now came from renewable sources, with around half that generated from on-site renewable sources such as solar panels, biomass boilers and heat pumps and the remainder from electricity and gas purchased from renewable sources.

For several years Charles has published his annual carbon footprint -- including unofficial travel -- which amounted to 445 tonnes in the year to March 2022.

His car, an Aston Martin owned for over 50 years, has been modified to run on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese-making process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQR8o_0hqa0mED00
He publishes his carbon footprint and has converted his Aston Martin car to run on bioethanol from surplus wine and cheese /AFP

It runs on a mixture of 85 percent bioethanol, and 15 percent unleaded petrol.

The monarch has been president of the WWF-UK animal charity since 2011, emulating his late father Prince Philip, who performed the same role from 1981 to 1996.

He is also the patron of several other associations, such as "Surfers Against Sewage", and made numerous speeches warning of the disappearance of biodiversity.

More recently, in April, he wrote an article for Newsweek magazine -- and also graced its cover -- headlined "our children are judging us".

- Sensitive -

His vocal stances on issues including the environment have prompted some criticism that he is departing from constitutional norms which see the royal family remain politically neutral at all times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PgPv_0hqa0mED00
His ideas on the environment and climate change once saw him dismissed as a crank but the ideas are now mainstream /POOL/AFP/File

Charles has repeatedly vowed to remain true to constitutional practices, as recently as this week when he ascended to the throne.

But he may not see environmental and conservation causes as overtly political.

"He would be very sensitive as a head of state," predicted Ward.

"He must be very careful about being seen to act in a way that might be seen as putting pressure on the government. But I don't expect him not to speak at all."

Ruby Wright, a 42-year-old illustrator who came to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said on Friday that she hopes "he sticks to his guns".

"I think he needs to be more modest and really push the environmental agenda and make that his legacy," she told AFP.

"I know he's not allowed to be political at all but this isn't politics. This is the future of humanity."

Laura Beirne, a 30-year-old fashion designer, agreed. "I think it's positive he supports the environment. That's important, I think, for my generation."

As king, he will have less time for his passions of gardening and farming. He admitted in an interview in 1986 that he talked to plants, attracting some mockery.

But the baton has already been passed to his son William, who shares his commitment to the environment.

Last year William created the Earthshot prize, which rewards projects that propose solutions to the climate crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Welsh turn against Prince William's new title

The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. Selwyn Jones, who works at a bookshop, said holding the investiture in Caernarfon would be "much more toxic than in 1969" since the decision about William was "imposed on us by the new king".
U.K.
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday will be the culmination of decades of meticulous planning. Here is how the day will unfold: - Return to the abbey - The last time Westminster Abbey was used for a monarch's funeral was for king George II in 1760.
U.K.
AFP

History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen's coffin

Twenty-five years after capturing the hearts of the world when they walked behind their mother Diana's coffin, princes William and Harry on Wednesday again helped lead the most poignant of processions. Next to William and Harry was their cousin, Anne's son Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Long queues to see coffin ‘worth it’ say mourners as Charles travels to Wales

Mourners queued to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin for more than nine hours. but many said the long wait was “worth it”.Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the queue. She says that she is here because one might “never see this again”.“She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.”Buckingham Palace has called for a national two-minute silence at the end of the Queen’s...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
AFP

Charles travels to Wales ahead of 'princes vigil' for queen

King Charles III heads to Wales Friday for the last of his visits to the four nations of the United Kingdom as preparations for the queen's state funeral gather pace. - 'Peaceful' - The state funeral will follow four days of the queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.
U.K.
AFP

Vast queues to see queen's coffin as William remembers Diana walk

Thousands of mourners faced nine-hour queues to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, as her grandson Prince William said walking behind her coffin stirred memories of following his mother Diana's casket. William, now the heir to the throne and the new Prince of Wales, revealed that the walk had brought back painful memories, after doing the same for his mother Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
U.K.
The Independent

American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Kate says George, Charlotte and Louis are making ‘new friends’ at school

As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners at Sandringham House on Thursday, Princess Kate kept her children in mind and shared an update on their new school.Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first solo outing as the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visited the Norfolk estate to view the sea of floral tributes left in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.While greeting well-wishers outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, Kate spoke about how her three children – Prince Louis, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four – are adjusting to Lambrook School.“Kate...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Environmentalist#Uk#Britons#Highgrove House
AFP

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

As preparations build for next week's state funeral, members of the public are queuing for hours in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her lying in state. - Thursday, September 15 - The queen begins her first full day lying in state at Westminster Hall, with huge crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Not my king': anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters who have publicly challenged King Charles III's accession to the throne.   The right-wing Conservative government faced severe criticism from civil liberties groups over a new policing law earlier this year which increased the power of security forces to restrict protests.
U.K.
AFP

Transylvanian village shines under new British king's patronage

The Romanian village of Viscri, in the picturesque region of Transylvania, won the heart of the then prince Charles when he first visited in 1998. "It's such a beautiful region," said Ana Maria Plopeanu, 35, whose grandparents are from Transylvania and who visited Viscri with her partner.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s corgis have a history of biting people, including the Queen herself

A viral tweet has resurfaced some harrowing information about Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. It seems the late monarch’s favourite pets caused quite a bit of trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting staff and even the Queen herself – so much so that she had to receive three stitches.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle at age 96. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch was known for her love of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life. Although the Queen’s corgis seem like lovable creatures, one Twitter...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Friday briefing: What we do – and don’t – know about why Chris Kaba was shot dead by police

Good morning. The fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by the Metropolitan police last week has triggered an outpouring of grief and rage. Two police cars chased after the 24-year-old black musician and expectant father and cornered his car. Once he was blocked in, a specialist firearms officer reportedly fired a shot through the driver’s side of the windscreen. Kaba was declared dead two hours later. He was found to be unarmed.
TENNIS
AFP

Shock video sparks horror at France attacks trial

A video showing how an Islamist extremist ploughed his truck into a crowd in Nice killing 86 people while France was celebrating its national day sparked anguish and horror at the attack trial on Thursday. The trial, which is set to last until December 16, is the latest legal process over the wave of Islamist attacks that have struck France since 2015. aje-ebe/jh/js/ach 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Foley denies time-wasting as Australia coach fumes at referee

Bernard Foley denied Friday trying to deliberately waste time in the dying seconds of Australia's thrilling clash with New Zealand that saw French referee Mathieu Raynal make a controversial call that cost the Wallabies victory. Raynal reversed a penalty awarded to the Australians in the remaining seconds for time-wasting as Foley -- in his first game for three years -- delayed his kick, believing the clock was off.
RUGBY
The Guardian

A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire

Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
TRAVEL
AFP

Benin bronzes get final Berlin show before return

Stolen during the colonial era, dozens of Benin bronzes that once decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin will go on show for one last time in Berlin from Saturday before being repatriated to Nigeria. The repatriation of the Benin bronzes from Germany has been a long time coming, according to historian Benedicte Savoy. 
VISUAL ART
AFP

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

Every time we make a call on Zoom, upload a document to the cloud or stream a video, our computers connect to vast warehouses filled with servers to store or access data. "There's a complete lack of transparency... about what data is actually being stored in these data centres," he said, calling it a "veil of shadow". 
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

It's one of the 20th century's most iconic photos: British archaeologist Howard Carter inspecting the sarcophagus of Tutankhamun in 1922 as an Egyptian member of his team crouches nearby shrouded in shadow. But unlike foreign team members, experts cannot put names to the faces in the photos.
WORLD
AFP

Lost treasures Egyptians want back

For decades, Egyptians have dreamed of bringing back some of the glories of their ancient civilisation scattered across museums and private collections across the world. The depiction of one of the most famous women of the ancient world was later given to the Neues Museum in Berlin.
MUSEUMS
AFP

AFP

84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy