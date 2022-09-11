Texas governor Greg Abbott’s office has said that the White House is “full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night.”The statement comes hours after the White House said Mr Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling...

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO