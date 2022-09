CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new senior center in Clovis. The city broke ground on Tuesday. It will be called the Hillcrest Senior Life Center at Hillcrest Park. The project is expected to be completed next year with a cost of $7.6 million. Part of the funding for the project came from the […]

