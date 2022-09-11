Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Albuquerque Police investigating three overnight homicides
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday. 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found […]
Albuquerque man accused of threatening another man with machete
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete. They were then called […]
BCSO calls recent “GRIP” operation a success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle. […]
Death under investigation by Valencia and Torrance County deputies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a person found Wednesday, on Highway 60, just east of the county line. A VCSO press release states both agencies responded to the deceased person call for service around noon. The release states detectives worked through […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque driver convicted in deadly crash will go back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted killer is headed back to prison after violating just about every rule of his parole. Robert Bosanko was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2016 crash that killed Michael Nwora. Bosanko was high on LSD and driving more than 90 miles per hour when he went through […]
rrobserver.com
APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’
Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide. In the first, APD was...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
City of Albuquerque pays $750K to settle wrongful death lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit over a police chase that ended with 15-year-old Manny Tapia dead. He was killed in July 2019 when a truck fleeing from police hit and killed him at Coors and Ellison. A wrong death lawsuit filed on behalf of Tapia’s family claimed the officers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
Black and Hispanic man killed by APD over lawfully owned firearm
A trio of Albuquerque Police Department officers shot and killed a Black and Hispanic man who was lawfully keeping a gun in his car and was cooperative with them during what was supposed to be a welfare check at a gas station in August, according to a witness and an attorney for the man’s family.
Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a Tiger
"The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in 'August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, but instead found a large cache of drugs, weapons and cash, and a small alligator. But no tiger was found in the house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck.
Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for carjacking, bank robbery and firearms violations
ALBUQUERQUE – Lante Porcha, 30, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for a carjacking that took place in the parking lot of Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. On May 3, Porcha pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, one count of using, carrying, and...
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees
"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman.
Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a lot of talks recently of cracking down on shoplifting crimes, but is it actually happening? On Tuesday, an Albuquerque serial shoplifter got sentenced after a sweet plea deal, getting less than half of the time he would’ve been facing without the deal. Over the summer, Adrian Aragon pled guilty to […]
Comments / 0