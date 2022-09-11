ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating three overnight homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday. 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found […]
Albuquerque man accused of threatening another man with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete. They were then called […]
BCSO calls recent “GRIP” operation a success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle. […]
Death under investigation by Valencia and Torrance County deputies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a person found Wednesday, on Highway 60, just east of the county line. A VCSO press release states both agencies responded to the deceased person call for service around noon. The release states detectives worked through […]
APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’

Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide. In the first, APD was...
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a lot of talks recently of cracking down on shoplifting crimes, but is it actually happening? On Tuesday, an Albuquerque serial shoplifter got sentenced after a sweet plea deal, getting less than half of the time he would’ve been facing without the deal. Over the summer, Adrian Aragon pled guilty to […]
