Hawaii State

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Thursday on Lanai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen

Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
KHON2

Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen

You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say

Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Despite initial hesitancy, state sees strong demand for new COVID bivalent booster. Updated: 5...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
First humpback whale of the season spotted off South Maui

The first humpback whale of the 2022-2023 season was spotted in South Maui, slightly ahead of schedule. Zach Schilling tells Maui Now that he and Victor Carillo were fishing aboard a private boat when they saw a 30 foot humpback breaching about a mile off of Cove Park in Kīhei on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at around 10 a.m.
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as one of two scholars from the U.S. and the first from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 15, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 15, 2022) Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Your top local stories for Thursday, Sept....
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
