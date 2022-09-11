ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information—Plus How to Watch From Home

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Long queues to see coffin ‘worth it’ say mourners as Charles travels to Wales

Mourners queued to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin for more than nine hours. but many said the long wait was “worth it”.Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the queue. She says that she is here because one might “never see this again”.“She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.”Buckingham Palace has called for a national two-minute silence at the end of the Queen’s...
U.K.
Parade

Meghan Honors the Queen By Wearing a Gift from the Late Monarch

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry joined the rest of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession today. Meghan was pictured curtsying to the coffin while her husband bowed his head. The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, also paid their respects by bowing and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Kensington Palace#Sussexes
The Independent

Princess Kate says George, Charlotte and Louis are making ‘new friends’ at school

As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners at Sandringham House on Thursday, Princess Kate kept her children in mind and shared an update on their new school.Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first solo outing as the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visited the Norfolk estate to view the sea of floral tributes left in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.While greeting well-wishers outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, Kate spoke about how her three children – Prince Louis, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four – are adjusting to Lambrook School.“Kate...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s corgis have a history of biting people, including the Queen herself

A viral tweet has resurfaced some harrowing information about Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. It seems the late monarch’s favourite pets caused quite a bit of trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting staff and even the Queen herself – so much so that she had to receive three stitches.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle at age 96. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch was known for her love of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life. Although the Queen’s corgis seem like lovable creatures, one Twitter...
ANIMALS
Parade

Hugh Jackman Teaches Laura Dern to Dance in Adorable Instagram Video

Hugh Jackman is adding another skill to his resume: dance instructor. Laura Dern is working on her dance moves, and who better to teach her than The Music Man himself?. In an adorable video posted to Dern's Instagram account, Jackman gives her a step-by-step tutorial as she attempts to perfect her skills. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," Jackman explains, guiding her every step of the way.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Anne Heche Posthumous Memoir Will Shed Light on Relationship With Ellen Degeneres

Anne Heche's memoir Call Me Anne will be released posthumously following the actress' fatal car crash last month, new reports reveal. Heche—who tragically passed away at age 53 in August—turned in the manuscript for her next memoir, a sequel to her 2001's Call Me Crazy, shortly before her untimely death, The Associated Press reports. The book is now slated for release early next year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant, expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has revealed that she is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.The Gossip Girl star, 35, shared the news that she and her husband are expanding their family once again while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she debuted her pregnant stomach.For the 10th annual event, where she is being honoured, Lively wore a sheer, gold sequin-encrusted mini dress, which she paired with a pale gold ribbon headband, hoops and cream platform heels.During her appearance at the summit, Lively referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family when she said: “I just like to create....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Parade

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy