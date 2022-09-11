Mourners queued to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin for more than nine hours. but many said the long wait was “worth it”.Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the queue. She says that she is here because one might “never see this again”.“She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.”Buckingham Palace has called for a national two-minute silence at the end of the Queen’s...

U.K. ・ 25 MINUTES AGO