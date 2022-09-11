Read full article on original website
After 25 Years, We're Looking Back at 25 Sad and Poignant Photos from Princess Diana's Funeral
The queen's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 brings back so many sad memories of Princess Diana's high-profile funeral. August 31, 2022 was the 25th anniversary of her death (Aug. 31, 1997) following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36 years old at the time of her death, and if she had lived she would have celebrated her 61st birthday in July.
Princess Anne Shares Emotional Statement About Her Mother's Last 24 Hours as Queen’s Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne looked emotional as her mother’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London today, and this evening joined the rest of the family to receive the queen's body at Buckingham Palace. As the glass hearse drove slowly toward Buckingham Palace, clapping could be heard from people lining the...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information—Plus How to Watch From Home
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
Queen funeral - latest: Long queues to see coffin ‘worth it’ say mourners as Charles travels to Wales
Mourners queued to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin for more than nine hours. but many said the long wait was “worth it”.Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the queue. She says that she is here because one might “never see this again”.“She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.”Buckingham Palace has called for a national two-minute silence at the end of the Queen’s...
Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John, Queen Elizabeth Left Out of In Memoriam Tribute
The 74th Primetime Emmy awards took place last night and while the show had its fair share of exceptional moments, some viewers were surprised when Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II were left out of the "In Memoriam" segment. Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of...
The Full Story Behind Prince Harry's Military Uniform Snub at the Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Monday, but only working members of the royal family will be permitted to wear military uniforms. Why Prince Harry Can Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral. This means that Prince Harry—who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020—and his uncle...
Meghan Honors the Queen By Wearing a Gift from the Late Monarch
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry joined the rest of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession today. Meghan was pictured curtsying to the coffin while her husband bowed his head. The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, also paid their respects by bowing and...
Princess Kate says George, Charlotte and Louis are making ‘new friends’ at school
As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners at Sandringham House on Thursday, Princess Kate kept her children in mind and shared an update on their new school.Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first solo outing as the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visited the Norfolk estate to view the sea of floral tributes left in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.While greeting well-wishers outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, Kate spoke about how her three children – Prince Louis, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four – are adjusting to Lambrook School.“Kate...
The Queen’s corgis have a history of biting people, including the Queen herself
A viral tweet has resurfaced some harrowing information about Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. It seems the late monarch’s favourite pets caused quite a bit of trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting staff and even the Queen herself – so much so that she had to receive three stitches.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle at age 96. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch was known for her love of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life. Although the Queen’s corgis seem like lovable creatures, one Twitter...
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Edgy Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Controversial Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recent runway show for her new collection with fast fashion brand Boohoo. The reality star, 43, presented her capsule collection at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where she showed up in a long-sleeve lace jumpsuit paired with leather gloves and ankle booties.
Hugh Jackman Teaches Laura Dern to Dance in Adorable Instagram Video
Hugh Jackman is adding another skill to his resume: dance instructor. Laura Dern is working on her dance moves, and who better to teach her than The Music Man himself?. In an adorable video posted to Dern's Instagram account, Jackman gives her a step-by-step tutorial as she attempts to perfect her skills. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," Jackman explains, guiding her every step of the way.
Anne Heche Posthumous Memoir Will Shed Light on Relationship With Ellen Degeneres
Anne Heche's memoir Call Me Anne will be released posthumously following the actress' fatal car crash last month, new reports reveal. Heche—who tragically passed away at age 53 in August—turned in the manuscript for her next memoir, a sequel to her 2001's Call Me Crazy, shortly before her untimely death, The Associated Press reports. The book is now slated for release early next year.
Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant, expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively has revealed that she is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.The Gossip Girl star, 35, shared the news that she and her husband are expanding their family once again while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she debuted her pregnant stomach.For the 10th annual event, where she is being honoured, Lively wore a sheer, gold sequin-encrusted mini dress, which she paired with a pale gold ribbon headband, hoops and cream platform heels.During her appearance at the summit, Lively referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family when she said: “I just like to create....
