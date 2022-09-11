ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Sports Extra Overtime Correspondents Interviews Sept. 9, 2022

By Patrick Cunningham
 5 days ago

PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – John Komosa and Steve Suess join Kurt Pegler and Patrick Cunningham for analysis on Normal West beating Normal Community 21-4 and Pekin beating Dunlap 28-19.

