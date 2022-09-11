ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith's 3 TD passes help Miami (Ohio) beat RMU 31-14

 5 days ago

Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes — including two to Mac Hippenhammer — to help Miami (Ohio) beat Robert Morris 31-14 Saturday night.

Smith passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and Hippenhammer finished with four receptions for 54 yards. Seven different Miami players combined for the Redhawks' 218 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Anthony Purge scored on a 2-yard run to give Robert Morris (0-2) a 7-3 lead less than 5 minutes into the game but Smith hit Luke Bolden for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the first quarter and Miami led the rest of the way.

John Saunders Jr. returned an interception 7 yards and, on the next play, Smith hit Hippenhammer in the back corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, Keyon Mozee's 1-yard TD run about 10 minutes later made it 24-7 at halftime and Hippenhammer scored on a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.

Robert Morris finished with 219 total yards — including 40 yards rushing on 27 attempts — and had just nine first downs.

