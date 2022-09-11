PSU notebook: A memorable home opener for WVC alums Dominic DeLuca, Robbie Dwyer

Penn State coach James Franklin gave linebacker Dominic DeLuca a surprise earlier this week when he told the Wyoming Area alum he would serve as a captain for Saturday’s home opener. Barry Reeger | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

STATE COLLEGE — Dominic DeLuca couldn’t have guessed this was coming.

The Penn State linebacker and former Wyoming Area standout had a strong debut on special teams a week earlier at Purdue. But he didn’t expect the performance would earn him a spot as a captain for the Nittany Lions home opener.

DeLuca’s success story continued on Saturday when the West Pittston native was at midfield for the coin toss at Beaver Stadium as one of four captains for the game against Ohio.

The news was delivered on Thursday from coach James Franklin. DeLuca said Franklin credited the honor for his work last week — two clean tackles inside the 20 on kickoff coverage, one at the end of each half.

“It was awesome. It was a great surprise,” DeLuca said. “I wouldn’t think something like that would happen this early, but it was fun.”

DeLuca promptly responded by staying on the field for the opening kickoff, running down and making the tackle to start the game.

He topped his performance from last week, finishing with five tackles, all solo stops. Three came on kickoffs and two came at linebacker.

Though he arrived as a preferred walk-in, DeLuca has already become a regular for the Lions as a redshirt freshman. Between his special teams work and his role as a top backup at linebacker, DeLuca is in line to see plenty of snaps throughout the season.

“It’s become more natural, getting more reps,” said DeLuca, who played quarterback and safety at Wyoming Area and was moved to linebacker soon after joining the team early in 2021. “Just learning the gap schemes, who I’m reading and where I’m going on the read. Just doing that it took me a little bit of time, but all of the older guys … took me under their wing and taught me their ways. And I’m very thankful for that.”

Many of the guys DeLuca credited for helping him along — Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith — are off to the NFL. So the opportunity has been there for guys like DeLuca and fellow Wyoming Valley Conference alum Robbie Dwyer.

A backup at middle linebacker, Dwyer picked up his first two career tackles on Saturday in the second half. Dwyer, who played at Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary, likely prevented a touchdown with his first stop as he dropped Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro short of the end zone on first-and-goal. The defense ultimately held the Bobcats to a field goal.

It’s a day that DeLuca and Dwyer won’t soon forget.

“It’s a dream come true for me, playing for Penn State,” DeLuca said. “Just to be out there again playing with everyone, with Penn State, it’s a crazy feeling. I loved it.”

Infirmary report

• Penn State was without tight end Theo Johnson for the second straight game because of an undisclosed injury.

Franklin was hopeful that Johnson might be able to get on the field after traveling with the team to the opener at Purdue in case he was cleared to play. But the third-year man was in street clothes for the second straight week.

The Lions, who have a three-tight end package with Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren, have instead brought in tackle Bryce Effner to serve as an extra big body in Johnson’s place.

• Also unavailable for the second straight week were defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert, who were with the team but not in uniform. Franklin spoke earlier in the week as if both were being held out for disciplinary reasons, though he gave no details.

• Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad had a scary moment in the second quarter when he went down in a heap and had athletic trainers checking out his left knee.

But the Cornell transfer avoided an injury as he was able to gingerly walk off under his own power and stay on the sideline in full pads, even returning to action in the second half.

The Lions have given Nourzad regular work at all three interior line spots, with most coming at left guard. He was subbing in for Juice Scruggs at center when he went down.

By the numbers

Penn State announced an attendance of 107,306 for the game, the highest for a home opener in 15 years. The school had 107,678 for the 2007 opener against Florida International.

Up next

It’s another road trip for the Lions for a rare trip to SEC country.

Penn State takes on Auburn at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first game in an SEC stadium for the program since 2010 at Alabama.

Second-year coach Bryan Harsin had to fend off what was essentially a coup attempt in the offseason as the former Boise State boss was subject to allegations about his personal life on top of his treatment of players.

But Harsin is still here and trying to lead the volatile program back to prominence in the SEC. Gone from last season is veteran quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon for his final season.

Now at the helm is 6-foot-7 T.J. Finley. But the focus will be on Auburn’s talented backfield, led by Tank Bigsby, who was the Tigers’ best player a year ago in Penn State’s 28-20 victory.

It figures to be the first time this season the Lions’ front seven is tested on the ground after two pass-heavy performances from Purdue and Ohio.