ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly fans start off football season with some tailgating

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfP5D_0hqZxtbP00

Cal Poly fans came out extra early on Saturday for the first home tailgate of the season.

Although it’s a little quieter than usual as Cal Poly’s fall quarter hasn’t started yet, fans in town still made it out including alumni.

“We have a lot of pride being Cal Poly graduates. My favorite thing is seeing all of my alumni friends. I graduated in ’84 that's a long time ago and it’s great to see everyone back you know," said Cal Poly alum, Michael Piper.

While there were small tailgates last year with COVID-19 restrictions this year is different with more fans coming out.

“This is what we call the Stampede Club Tailgate it’s been a tradition that’s been going on here since way before I even got to Cal Poly," said athletic director Don Oberhelman.

Music, food, games, drinks, and lots of Mustang pride. Fans brought in all the essentials.

“We brought meats, and cheeses we shared Korean chicken with the people behind us," said Cal Poly fan Mike Mifsud.

A community event bringing in everyone to show off their Mustang pride.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
San Luis Obispo, CA
Football
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate#Tailgating#Football Season#American Football#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy