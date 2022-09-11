ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie

It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center, 4025 W Reno Ave.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Ballet: Ballet Under the Stars

The Oklahoma City Ballet is having their Ballet Under the Stars performance. It is free and open to the public so make sure to bring your folding chairs and get ready for a great night of music and dance. For more information visit okc.ballet.org and for tickets call (405) 848-8637.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Italian
okcfox.com

St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
okcfox.com

Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White

Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog

NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

HB 1775, book banning a hot topic at Stillwater Public Schools meeting

STILLWATER (KOKH) - The conversation about race issues and book banning continued in Stillwater on September 13. Fox 25 listened in on Stillwater Public Schools' board meeting this evening. About four people signed up to speak to the board. Each of them spoke out against book banning, and how important...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy