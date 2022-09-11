Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie
It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
okcfox.com
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
okcfox.com
USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center, 4025 W Reno Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Ballet: Ballet Under the Stars
The Oklahoma City Ballet is having their Ballet Under the Stars performance. It is free and open to the public so make sure to bring your folding chairs and get ready for a great night of music and dance. For more information visit okc.ballet.org and for tickets call (405) 848-8637.
okcfox.com
Yukon principal spending the night on the school's roof after fundraising goal exceeded
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell is spending the night on the school's roof after they reached their boosterthon fundraiser goal. The school has raised more than $15,000, nearly double of the $8,000 goal. Mitchell will be staying on the roof until Wednesday morning before...
okcfox.com
OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
okcfox.com
Catalytic converter thief targets Blue Lakes Baptist Church near Norman
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van near Norman on Friday and it was all caught on camera. Video shows a man in broad daylight stealing the part then leaving in a waiting get away car. TJ Van Dyke with Blue Lakes Baptist...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved homicide from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide case from last year. Police said it happened on Oct. 24, 2021 around 12:45 a.m. near 4759 NW 36th Street. Police said surveillance captured a car firing shots as it was driving by...
okcfox.com
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
A McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
okcfox.com
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
okcfox.com
Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White
Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
okcfox.com
Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog
NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Cash and pistol among items stolen from unlocked car in hotel parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a burglary of an unlocked car. Police said it happened in a hotel parking lot near SE 25th and I-35 Service Road. Police said cash was taken along with several items of...
okcfox.com
HB 1775, book banning a hot topic at Stillwater Public Schools meeting
STILLWATER (KOKH) - The conversation about race issues and book banning continued in Stillwater on September 13. Fox 25 listened in on Stillwater Public Schools' board meeting this evening. About four people signed up to speak to the board. Each of them spoke out against book banning, and how important...
Comments / 0