everythinglubbock.com
LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
everythinglubbock.com
Victim hit by vehicle, LPD asks for public’s help in aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road that occurred on September 3. Police said an employee was hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries. Use the...
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
everythinglubbock.com
Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to apartment fire, 11 adults and 10 children displaced, no ‘fire-related’ injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villas Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people – 11 adults and 10 children – were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.
‘A nightmare for everyone’ Teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter in fiery Plainview crash
She told officers she was driving back from a quinceañera where she had been drinking.
everythinglubbock.com
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
Driver in 1997 East Lubbock murder pleads guilty, placed on probation
LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday. Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl […]
Teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ebony Faith Constancio, 18, was arrested September 1 in Hidalgo County on a fugitive warrant out of Lubbock. She was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday. Constancio was charged with manslaughter, according to jail records in both Lubbock and Hidalgo counties. Police were called to 19th Street and […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
KCBD
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
Man poured gasoline inside Lubbock home, threatened to burn it down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to burn down a house in the 2300 block of Avenue U at least once before breaking a window and pouring gasoline into it on September 7, according to an incident report. The man left before a fire was lit, the report said. The victim said the suspect was […]
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
everythinglubbock.com
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday
POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
