Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
LUBBOCK, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Lpd#Everythinglubbock Com
everythinglubbock.com

Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday

The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW, TX
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday

POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
POST, TX

