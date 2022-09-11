ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Red-hot Lafayette Christian prepares for Jesuit's stingy defense

Lafayette Christian Academy will play its first road game Friday when the Knights take on Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans. The Blue Jays (1-1) have won nine of their past 11 games thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed less than 13 points per game over that span.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Eric Dooley
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#First College#Tulane#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Tiger Stadium#Lsu Beat Southern#The Human Jukebox
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
College
Tulane University

Comments / 0

Community Policy