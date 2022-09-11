Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Week 3 bowl projections have the Tigers meeting up with an interesting opponent
Bowl projections this time of year aren’t worth the computer screens they’re viewed on, but we have to admit we find one of this week’s projections most intriguing. CollegeFootballNews.com has LSU in the Gator Bowl. That’s fine. The Tigers haven’t played in the Jacksonville, Florida, bowl since 1987. It’s about time they go back.
Southern University support gave football program boost after LSU game
After a tough game against LSU, Southern University football got a lift from its fans on the field. The post Southern University support gave football program boost after LSU game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
theadvocate.com
Red-hot Lafayette Christian prepares for Jesuit's stingy defense
Lafayette Christian Academy will play its first road game Friday when the Knights take on Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans. The Blue Jays (1-1) have won nine of their past 11 games thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed less than 13 points per game over that span.
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars intent on not letting LSU beat them twice as SWAC opener nears
Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday. Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance. “We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its...
theadvocate.com
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
theadvocate.com
Take 2? After snapping 26-game losing streak, Broadmoor eyes Istrouma, more wins
With one long losing streak snapped, the focus moves to how high the ceiling in District 6-4A will be for Broadmoor and Istrouma high schools. “First of all, congratulations to Broadmoor,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “Getting that first win was huge. We look forward to the matchup.
brproud.com
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
theadvocate.com
Want High School Football Leaders? Here they are after Week 2
Statistics submitted by local/area schools. 294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD. 20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for its first Lafayette location, secures spot for second one
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month. Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
