World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Nigel de Jong's high kick
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Nigel de Jong's high kick. In any match anywhere, the sort of flying,...
FIFA・
Salvatore Schillaci's scintillating tournament: No. 68 | Most memorable moments in World Cup History
Check out the 68th-most memorable moment in World Cup History, taking place in 1990. Salvatore Schillaci had a fantastic World Cup for the Italians. Take a look at some of the highlights here!
Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits
Yunus Musah tried his best to be diplomatic. On a late-August Zoom conference with reporters, the United States midfielder was asked for his impressions of the new Nike uniforms the men’s national team will be wearing when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. "The...
NFL・
'God Save the King': world media bows down to retiring Federer
From China to India, and France to the United States, world media hailed Roger Federer as one of the finest sportsmen ever on Friday after the Swiss legend announced he will retire from tennis. It said that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz, the new US Open champion and world number one at just 19, coupled with Federer's retirement, was a "page-turning moment".
USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises
For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS・
Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare, national police said Wednesday. Riot police intervened...
Rugby-Wallaby Foley denies time-wasting, 'disappointed' with All Blacks coach
MELBOURNE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley said he had no intention of deliberately soaking up seconds on the clock against the All Blacks before being controversially penalised for time-wasting in the final minute of the Wallabies' defeat in Melbourne.
Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game
LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
Rugby-All Blacks, not the referee, beat Australia: Foster
MELBOURNE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ian Foster had some sympathy for Australia after a stunning intervention by the referee in Melbourne on Thursday cost the hosts what looked like certain victory, but the All Blacks coach said his team deserved the win.
Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start. Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw...
