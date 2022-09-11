ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Jayden Daniels helps LSU dominate Southern

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGfHo_0hqZvFEd00

Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in barely one quarter of action as host LSU routed FCS opponent Southern 65-17 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (1-1) bounced back from a one-point loss to Florida State six days earlier as Daniels led them to touchdowns on each of his five possessions.

Southern (1-1), playing for the first time against its cross-town rival, saw the tables turned on it a week after it scored the second-most points in school history when it routed visiting NAIA opponent Florida Memorial 86-0 in Eric Dooley’s first game as head coach.

LSU outgained the Jaguars 550-262 and took the ball away five times.

Armoni Goodwin’s 2-yard touchdown run pushed LSU’s lead to 58-0 in the third quarter before Benny McCray’s 94-yard interception return for a touchdown produced the Jaguars’ first points with 3:45 left in the period.

Goodwin scored again on a 1-yard run to increase the lead to 65-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Karl Ligon ran 1 yard for a touchdown midway through the period and Luke Jackson added a 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Daniels, who rushed for 114 yards in the season opener, completed the first possession of the game with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Josh Williams ran 5 yards for his first career touchdown before Daniels threw a 17-yard touchdown to Jack Bech.

Micah Baskerville intercepted a pass from Besean McCray, who completed 9 of 16 for 61 yards, and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

After a Jaguars fumble, Daniels threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers before Baskerville blocked a punt, resulting in a safety that extended the lead to 37-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the second play of the second quarter Daniels threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. for a 44-0 lead. Then Daniels was replaced by Garrett Nussmeier after completing 10 of 11 passes for 137 yards.

Noah Cain’s 2-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 51-0 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

