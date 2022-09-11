Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
theScore
How Matt Ryan can amplify his NFL legacy with the Colts
How would history remember Matt Ryan if the Atlanta Falcons didn't blow that 28-3 lead?. Ryan was the league's MVP in 2016 and maintained that form in Super Bowl LI, when he threw touchdowns on either side of halftime to push Tom Brady's New England Patriots to the brink of embarrassment. A six-yard swing pass to Tevin Coleman gave Atlanta its 25-point edge midway through the third quarter. Ryan raced to mob Coleman in the end zone, justifiably thrilled.
theScore
Wilson shrugs off boos from Seahawks crowd: 'It's a hostile environment'
Russell Wilson is the winningest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, owns every major franchise passing record, and he led the team to its lone Super Bowl win. But none of that mattered to the Seahawks crowd Monday night. Wilson, now a member of the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster offseason trade, was welcomed back by his former fans with a chorus of boos as he exited the tunnel and when he took the field for the first time.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team and...
theScore
NFL futures: Week 1 evidence to guide season-long bets
A lot happened in Week 1 of the NFL season - and for every two things we were ready for, there was an unexpected occurrence. The season-long props and futures markets have been shuffled up, and after going over the oddsboard, there are a few bets worth adding based on even the smallest of lessons we've learnt from the first week.
theScore
Chargers' Staley: Herbert 'OK' after apparent injury late vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley doesn't appear concerned about Justin Herbert after the quarterback took a big hit to the midsection late in Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley told reporters postgame that Herbert is doing "OK" and that he doesn't expect the injury to...
theScore
Brady: 23rd season has me feeling more emotions than before
Following his brief retirement, and while playing in his age-45 season, Tom Brady says he's dealing with some heightened emotions during his 23rd NFL campaign. "I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday. "You know,...
theScore
Toney not concerned about lack of snaps, happy Giants won opener
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't upset that he wasn't much of a factor in his team's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. "Disappointed in victory? Disappointed in a victory?" he said, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "That sounds crazy." The second-year wideout played just...
theScore
Keenan Allen ruled out for TNF vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Keenan Allen won't play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. Allen suffered the ailment in the Chargers' season opener last Sunday. Team officials are optimistic following tests that the injury isn't serious, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
theScore
Record-setting Vikings receiver Jefferson learned his lessons well
Justin Jefferson was unstoppable Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver is doing things that not even the great Randy Moss accomplished in his time there. After one of the greatest two-season stretches to begin an NFL career, Jefferson opened Year 3 with a personal-best 184 yards and two touchdowns versus the Packers. But it's no surprise to those closest to him. Take his brother/manager Jordan Jefferson, who played quarterback at LSU from 2008-11.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
theScore
Broncos' Simmons to miss at least 4 games with quad injury
The Denver Broncos placed safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with a quad injury, the team announced Wednesday. The move will sideline Simmons for at least four games. He'll be eligible to return for Denver's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons sustained the ailment in the second...
theScore
Colts waive Blankenship after missed potential game-winner vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1 on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. The Colts ultimately settled for a 20-20 tie against their AFC South rivals after erasing a 17-point deficit in...
theScore
Serena open to tennis return: 'Tom Brady started a really cool trend'
Serena Williams isn't ruling out a return to tennis one day. During an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion teased that she may pull a Tom Brady and come out of retirement. "I mean, you never know," Williams said. "I've just been saying that,...
theScore
Trea Turner: 'Everything is in play' for impending free agency
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will be one of this offseason's marquee free agents and he says he's keeping his options open. "I'm an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career," Turner said Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "I'm open to anything really. Everything is in play."
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 2
TheScore's NFL Power Rankings take a weekly spin around the league to assess where every team stands. After Week 1, no one can say that the Bills didn’t put the NFL on notice. By humiliating the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on the road, Buffalo has sent a warning shot to the rest of the league.
