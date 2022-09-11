Russell Wilson is the winningest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, owns every major franchise passing record, and he led the team to its lone Super Bowl win. But none of that mattered to the Seahawks crowd Monday night. Wilson, now a member of the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster offseason trade, was welcomed back by his former fans with a chorus of boos as he exited the tunnel and when he took the field for the first time.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO