ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 2 Photos: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Sterling K. Brown, Lily James, Eddie Redmayne & More

By Robert Lang
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLReJ_0hqZv4bt00

Deadline’s studio at the 2022 edition of the Toronto Film Festival continued with Day 2 by hosting fest-goers such as Viola Davis and John Boyega from The Woman King; Sterling K. Brown from Biosphere; Lily James from What’s Love Got To Do With It? and Eddie Redmayne from The Good Nurse . Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries from the Deadline studio at TIFF 2022 .

The Deadline Studio is sponsored by dr Liza + the[fix] and Watford Group . Special thanks to our partner Soluna

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”

Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training

The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Birdy
Person
Lily James
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Sterling K Brown
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Woman King#Tiff 2022#The Deadline Studio#Watford Group
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy