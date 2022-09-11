Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 2 Photos: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Sterling K. Brown, Lily James, Eddie Redmayne & More
Deadline’s studio at the 2022 edition of the Toronto Film Festival continued with Day 2 by hosting fest-goers such as Viola Davis and John Boyega from The Woman King; Sterling K. Brown from Biosphere; Lily James from What’s Love Got To Do With It? and Eddie Redmayne from The Good Nurse . Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.
Stay tuned for more photo galleries from the Deadline studio at TIFF 2022 .
