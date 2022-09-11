1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m.

Crews on the scene said a vehicle crashed into the tow truck’s gas tank.

Crews had the scene under control at around 9:30 p.m.

