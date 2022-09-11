ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AboA2_0hqZtiZA00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m.

Crews on the scene said a vehicle crashed into the tow truck’s gas tank.

Crews had the scene under control at around 9:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Teen kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion, one suspect flees According to investigators, two men and a third unidentified suspect were armed during an “attempt to force entry” to the home. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3

When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WTRF- 7News

2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man accused of killing off-duty Oakdale officer ordered to stand trial

A Pittsburgh man accused of killing an off-duty Oakdale police officer following a road rage incident in July will stand trial. Kevin McSwiggen, 40, appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Nick Martini. Following testimony, all charges were held for trial including charges of criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy