Cleveland Heights, OH

richlandsource.com

Chagrin Falls drops zeroes on Kirtland

Chagrin Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Kirtland on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Chagrin Falls and Kirtland squared off with September 15, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North darts by Madison in easy victory

Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 3-1 Thursday in Ohio girls volleyball on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Eastlake North faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on September 10 at Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire blanks Garfield Heights Trinity

An electrician would've been needed to get Garfield Heights Trinity on the scoreboard because Burton Berkshire wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on...
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence

A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: Mantua Crestwood stifles Ravenna Southeast

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mantua Crestwood proved that in blanking Ravenna Southeast 9-0 on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast squared off with October 7, 2021 at Ravenna Southeast High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
RAVENNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside

No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Lakeside deals goose eggs to Chagrin Falls in fine defensive showing

Ashtabula Lakeside's defense kept Chagrin Falls under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Geneva pushes past Beachwood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Geneva bottled Beachwood 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 8, Geneva faced off against Perry and Beachwood took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 30 at Beachwood High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Chagrin Falls Kenston can't hang with Eastlake North

Eastlake North collected a solid win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in a 3-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer action on September 13. Last season, Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with September 14, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Close Encounter: Gates Mills Hawken nips Chesterland West Geauga

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gates Mills Hawken passed in a 2-1 victory at Chesterland West Geauga's expense at Chesterland West Geauga High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on August 30, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Perry and...
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Home Sweet Home: Lexington opens new gym with win over West Holmes

LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s season-long road trip finally came to an end. Lexington christened its new high school gym with a 3-0 win over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball. Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0...
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Wickliffe unleashes full fury on Orwell Grand Valley

Wickliffe showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orwell Grand Valley 3-1 at Wickliffe High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 7, Wickliffe faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on September 8 at Mantua Crestwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WICKLIFFE, OH

