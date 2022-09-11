ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg

Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing

Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
TROY, OH
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Jambar

Football Breaks TD Record to Highlight 2-0 Start

The Youngstown State University football team is off to a scorching start, out-scoring its opponents 80-30 through the first two games of the season. The team came out on top against Duquesne University and the University of Dayton. The Penguins opened up the 2022 season with a 31-14 victory over...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Xenia to name gym after Anderson

XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium. Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.
XENIA, OH

