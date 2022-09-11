Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dayton Ponitz survives close clash with Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Ponitz derailed Dayton Thurgood Marshall's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in Ohio high school football action on September 15. Recently on September 2 , Dayton Ponitz squared off with Beavercreek in a football game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg
Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Springfield escapes Xenia in thin win
Springfield derailed Xenia's hopes after a 2-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer on September 15. The first half gave Springfield a 2-1 lead over Xenia.
richlandsource.com
Columbus East deals goose eggs to Dayton Belmont in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Columbus East as it shut out Dayton Belmont 28-0 on September 15 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Columbus East a 14-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.
richlandsource.com
Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing
Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
Jambar
Football Breaks TD Record to Highlight 2-0 Start
The Youngstown State University football team is off to a scorching start, out-scoring its opponents 80-30 through the first two games of the season. The team came out on top against Duquesne University and the University of Dayton. The Penguins opened up the 2022 season with a 31-14 victory over...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Dayton Wolverines medal on national level
The Dayton Wolverines Track Club brought home 11 medals at this year's AAU National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships held in North Carolina.
Cincinnati Football: Chuck Martin takes a shot at Bearcats before rivalry game
As both programs continue to prepare for the rivalry game, Miami head coach Chuck Martin spoke to the media and seemed to have a few issues with the Bearcats taking advantage of the transfer portal in recent years including linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. During a press conference this week, the...
richlandsource.com
Denied: Kettering Fairmont blunts Springfield on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kettering Fairmont as it shut out Springfield 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Kettering Fairmont drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springfield after the first half.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
richlandsource.com
Halt: New Paris National Trail pushes the mute button on New Lebanon Dixie's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Paris National Trail's 71-0 blanking of New Lebanon Dixie in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 2, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and New...
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia to name gym after Anderson
XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium. Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Bethel-Tate posts stop sign on Cincinnati Landmark Christian's offense
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Bethel-Tate stopped Cincinnati Landmark Christian to the tune of a 6-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Bethel-Tate squared off with Blanchester in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
