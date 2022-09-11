Read full article on original website
KVOE
Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
KVOE
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
KVOE
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
KVOE
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
Emporia gazette.com
Sneak preview of fall to be short
If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
KVOE
Fire destroys hay, semi trailer near Saffordville
Fire developed in a semi in eastern Chase County on Wednesday, destroying its trailer and load of hay. Chase County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore says the semi was reported as on fire near US Highway 50 and Road Z, about a mile west of Saffordville. Chase County Fire responded and found the trailer and load of large hay bales was totally engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
KVOE
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
KVOE
‘Tight but effective,’ Lyon County Commission approves 2023 budget Thursday
Lyon County’s 2023 budget totals just over $36 million and after extensive review, the county’s mill levy will not see an increase this year. Those were the highlights from the county commission’s weekly action meeting where commissioners approved the finalization of the budget Thursday morning. At the start of the budget process, the commission was looking at a more than eight mill increase over the previous fiscal year.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon, Greenwood back on high COVID alert
Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus. “Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.
KVOE
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KVOE
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
KVOE
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
WIBW
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule
On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
WIBW
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
3-car crash reported in Central Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
WIBW
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While a manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. has been called off, residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors locked. Late Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it called off a manhunt in the McFarland/Paxico area after the suspect was not found.
