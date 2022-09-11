Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
nbc15.com
Employees with iCare, Humana pack produce boxes in honor of Hunger Action Month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, employees with two area organizations volunteered Thursday to help put a stop to hunger here in Wisconsin. Staff with iCare and parent company Humana, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, gathered to prepare produce boxes. The boxes will be distributed throughout Dane County and benefit those in need.
nbc15.com
Mobile welding exhibit stops at Madison College, aims to spark interest in industry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College students had the opportunity to practice welding without any flames or smoke Thursday, thanks to a mobile welding exhibit. The Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit stopped at the campus to spark students’ interest in the welding industry. Students could enter a 53-foot-trailer where they could weld using virtual reality equipment.
nbc15.com
Adoptable cats to be available at new Whitewater cat cafe opening
nbc15.com
Circus World prepares to retire elephants in 2023
nbc15.com
Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition to host Recovery by the River event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition is working to offer more opportunities for the county’s recovery community to engage in substance-free festivities. The JCDFC is partnering with Safe Communities MDC and Jefferson County Human Services to offer a new event called Recovery by the River...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning. The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history. UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous...
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
nbc15.com
A space to sit, sip and study with cats opening soon in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming soon to Whitewater, community members will be able to get a cat with their coffee. Looking to make a paw-sitive impact, BaristaCats Café will offer cats and humans alike a space to hang out, while offering cat adoptions. The café has teamed up with the...
nbc15.com
Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
nbc15.com
City of Madison promotes accessible voting during Disability Voting Rights Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of Disability Voting Rights Week, advocates and city civil rights agencies are calling for greater awareness of voting rights and accessibility for people with disabilities. The American Association of People with Disabilities is leading the national initiative to amplify the voice and presence of...
nbc15.com
PHMDC: Fentanyl test strips’ availability limited
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Back in March, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill decriminalizing the use of fentanyl test strips. The intent of these tests is to combat drug overdoses. While availability is limited, Public Health Madison & Dane...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate open communication
nbc15.com
Updates to multiple Dane Co. trails discussed during annual ‘Bike Dane’ meeting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County community was provided with updates on many popular trail projects in the area Wednesday during a ‘Bike Dane’ meeting. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined bike advocacy organizations and area leaders to hold the meeting, which Parisi holds annually to help shape priorities for bicycle-related budget items.
nbc15.com
Mutts & Martinis: The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host annual fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will hold a fundraising event next month, complete with specialty martinis and live music. The event will be held at the Beloit Club on Thursday, October 6 and begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. Featuring specialty themed martinis, live music by forensic musicologist and symphonic conductor Rob Tomaro, PhD, and magic by magician James David, the cocktail hour will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will include a chicken, steak, or pasta option followed by a cakepop dessert from Chara’s.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
nbc15.com
Little girl with rare lung cancer uses her lemonade stand to help others
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cup of lemonade can change a person’s life. A little girl is using a lemonade stand to help others all while she faces her own health battles. Five-year-old, Masey Farrell held a lemonade stand and is donating all proceeds pleuropulmonary blastoma research through the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
nbc15.com
Back to school with Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Call it animal studies, a mix of recess with a twist, there are endless educational opportunities walking your area zoo. At Henry Vilas Zoo, their education staff is offering up-close and behind-the-scenes interactions with animals in their 30 minute Critter Connections presentations. They invite groups including school,...
nbc15.com
Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy
nbc15.com
MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
