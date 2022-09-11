ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Jackson-area Week 4 football picks

JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi leaves Interstate 8 for CHSL

JACKSON -- Lumen Christi is leaving the Interstate 8. The move became official on Tuesday when the Catholic High School League accepted the Titans as its newest member. The move puts to an end Lumen Christi’s tenure in the Interstate 8 which began in 2014. “I think it’s going...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
City
Napoleon, MI
Manchester, MI
Sports
City
Bradley, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17

The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Sloan
MLive.com

Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’

Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying#Kannon Duffing
MLive.com

How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors

University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Vote for your favorite high school football stadium in Metro Detroit

The Metro Detroit area has some of the best venues to watch a high school football game. We have already released a list of some of the best area football stadiums specifically made for high school. Now we want you to let us know which school has the best stadium in Metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

2022 Detroit Auto Show

A giant inflatable duck sits outside Hart Plaza with the Detroit Renaissance Center in the background as the 2022 North American International Auto Show begins with media preview day at Huntington Place in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 14 2022.Get Photo. 34 / 82. 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Scott Bell, vice...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy