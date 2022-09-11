ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 month since Richmond Police officer shot during traffic stop; Where we are now

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND — It has been one month since Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop and the man accused of shooting her is out of the hospital and in the Montgomery County Jail.

>>Man accused of shooting Richmond officer released from hospital, in area jail; What’s next

47-year old Phillip Lee faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot Burton during that traffic stop.

For the past week, Officer Burton has been in hospice care after doctors took her off life support.

There has been no change in Burton’s condition and Richmond Police are asking that you keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers, according to a Facebook post Saturday evening.

>>Richmond Police: No change in officer’s condition, continue thoughts and prayers

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says Phillip Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and now awaits an extradition hearing so he can be taken back to Indiana.

Saturday marked one month since Richmond Police say Lee shot Officer Seara Burton during traffic stop.

Officers with the Richmond Police Narcotics Unit suspected drug activity and initiated a traffic stop on Lee in front of his apartment, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.

The affidavit said Lee pulled out a handgun, shot Burton in the head, and narrowly missed shooting another officer. Richmond say they returned fire and shot Lee.

Some of the charges he faces include attempted murder and drug possession.

Lee is currently on parole and the charges he faces violates that and it’s why the Indiana Department of Corrections wants to take him back to Indiana to start a new sentence for violating his parole.

>>Fiancé of Richmond police officer shares engagement photos on social media

The support for Officer Burton continues as paper bags with positive messages line the sidewalk outside the Richmond City Building as people pay their respects.

“Yeah, it’s very moving,” said Mallory Mikel.

Mikel lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana but was in Richmond because grandmother is in the hospital.

She told Lewis she heard what happened to Officer Burton and had to stop by to write a note.

“I think it’s so important that people continue that positive momentum for her,” Mikel said. “I think it’s important that this is happening and people are continuing to show up and show out.”

That’s what the community has done this past month.

Some people have attended candle vigils while others have bought candles in supports of Richmond Police.

Texas Roadhouse in Richmond will have a fundraiser Wednesday night where 100% of its profits will go to Officer Burton’s family.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on the extradition process for Lee.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

J-DAWG
3d ago

praying for Seara and her condition 🙏... The Indiana adult parole should have kept this man locked away... he was a repeat offender... what ever happened to the 3 strikes law? 3× of the same offense and he should have been in prison for life ...Maybe Indiana doesn't have that 3 strikes law

Reply
3
Easy
4d ago

Prayers sent. This should've never happened because he should've still been in prison

Reply(1)
5
