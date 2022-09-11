Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Wisconsin Badgers
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To Know
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request.
Updates to multiple Dane Co. trails discussed during annual ‘Bike Dane’ meeting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County community was provided with updates on many popular trail projects in the area Wednesday during a ‘Bike Dane’ meeting. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined bike advocacy organizations and area leaders to hold the meeting, which Parisi holds annually to help shape priorities for bicycle-related budget items.
Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
Adoptable cats to be available at new Whitewater cat cafe opening
Dane Co. Parks Commission holds public hearing on increased fees proposal. Riding your bike, spending time at the dog park or taking your boat out to Lake Monona could cost more for some Dane County residents starting next year. The historic site Circus World in...
Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing. According to police, the man was reported...
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request.
Employees with iCare, Humana pack produce boxes in honor of Hunger Action Month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, employees with two area organizations volunteered Thursday to help put a stop to hunger here in Wisconsin. Staff with iCare and parent company Humana, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, gathered to prepare produce boxes. The boxes will be distributed throughout Dane County and benefit those in need.
A space to sit, sip and study with cats opening soon in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming soon to Whitewater, community members will be able to get a cat with their coffee. Looking to make a paw-sitive impact, BaristaCats Café will offer cats and humans alike a space to hang out, while offering cat adoptions. The café has teamed up with the...
Circus World prepares to retire elephants in 2023
Dane Co. Parks Commission holds public hearing on increased fees proposal. Riding your bike, spending time at the dog park or taking your boat out to Lake Monona could cost more for some Dane County residents starting next year. Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate...
Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition to host Recovery by the River event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition is working to offer more opportunities for the county’s recovery community to engage in substance-free festivities. The JCDFC is partnering with Safe Communities MDC and Jefferson County Human Services to offer a new event called Recovery by the River...
Madison firefighters help get man in wheelchair home safely during bad weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department firefighters at the McKenna Boulevard fire station opened the door Saturday night to a man who needed their help. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man rang the fire station doorbell and told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was almost out of battery power.
Small 16-year-old dog rescued by Madison FD after falling into hole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family’s 16-year-old pup was rescued last week by Madison firefighters after the small dog fell into a construction hole on the city’s southwest side. Madison Fire Department reports that officials arrived just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Captains Court. Firefighters spotted...
Wisconsin wins federal grant for suicide prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new multi-million injection of federal dollars to help battle suicide in Wisconsin “could not come at a more critical time,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Thursday as her agency announced the five-year initiative. Timberlake pointed out suicides are up nearly...
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate open communication
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat. An email to students and...
Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy
A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request.
Firefighter spots fire on school bus after responding to armored car crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews responding to a rush hour crash on Madison’s west side were interrupted Tuesday afternoon when firefighters spotted smoke on a nearby school bus. According to the Madison Fire Department, a crash in the 500 block of S. Gammon Road around 4:30 p.m. left...
Mobile welding exhibit stops at Madison College, aims to spark interest in industry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College students had the opportunity to practice welding without any flames or smoke Thursday, thanks to a mobile welding exhibit. The Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit stopped at the campus to spark students’ interest in the welding industry. Students could enter a 53-foot-trailer where they could weld using virtual reality equipment.
MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
MPD chief opposes proposal to prohibit tear gas use for crowd control
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of discussions for a proposed Madison ordinance that would not allow police to use tear gas or mace for crowd control reasons, the city’s police chief is objecting to the motion. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes weighed in on the proposal Wednesday in...
