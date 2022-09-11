ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
nbc15.com

MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
nbc15.com

Adoptable cats to be available at new Whitewater cat cafe opening

Dane Co. Parks Commission holds public hearing on increased fees proposal. Riding your bike, spending time at the dog park or taking your boat out to Lake Monona could cost more for some Dane County residents starting next year. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The historic site Circus World in...
nbc15.com

Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing. According to police, the man was reported...
nbc15.com

Employees with iCare, Humana pack produce boxes in honor of Hunger Action Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, employees with two area organizations volunteered Thursday to help put a stop to hunger here in Wisconsin. Staff with iCare and parent company Humana, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, gathered to prepare produce boxes. The boxes will be distributed throughout Dane County and benefit those in need.
nbc15.com

A space to sit, sip and study with cats opening soon in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming soon to Whitewater, community members will be able to get a cat with their coffee. Looking to make a paw-sitive impact, BaristaCats Café will offer cats and humans alike a space to hang out, while offering cat adoptions. The café has teamed up with the...
nbc15.com

Circus World prepares to retire elephants in 2023

Dane Co. Parks Commission holds public hearing on increased fees proposal. Riding your bike, spending time at the dog park or taking your boat out to Lake Monona could cost more for some Dane County residents starting next year. Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate...
nbc15.com

Madison firefighters help get man in wheelchair home safely during bad weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department firefighters at the McKenna Boulevard fire station opened the door Saturday night to a man who needed their help. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man rang the fire station doorbell and told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was almost out of battery power.
nbc15.com

Small 16-year-old dog rescued by Madison FD after falling into hole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family’s 16-year-old pup was rescued last week by Madison firefighters after the small dog fell into a construction hole on the city’s southwest side. Madison Fire Department reports that officials arrived just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Captains Court. Firefighters spotted...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin wins federal grant for suicide prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new multi-million injection of federal dollars to help battle suicide in Wisconsin “could not come at a more critical time,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Thursday as her agency announced the five-year initiative. Timberlake pointed out suicides are up nearly...
nbc15.com

Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy

A South Florida couple tied the knot while riding the railway, turning a train into a wedding altar!. A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |
nbc15.com

Mobile welding exhibit stops at Madison College, aims to spark interest in industry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College students had the opportunity to practice welding without any flames or smoke Thursday, thanks to a mobile welding exhibit. The Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit stopped at the campus to spark students’ interest in the welding industry. Students could enter a 53-foot-trailer where they could weld using virtual reality equipment.
nbc15.com

MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
nbc15.com

MPD chief opposes proposal to prohibit tear gas use for crowd control

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of discussions for a proposed Madison ordinance that would not allow police to use tear gas or mace for crowd control reasons, the city’s police chief is objecting to the motion. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes weighed in on the proposal Wednesday in...
