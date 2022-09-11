Read full article on original website
SFGate
Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23
TXSO_Owens 8 run (Garcia III kick), 13:59. TXSO_Hamilton 48 interception return (pass failed), 03:35. RUSHING_Texas Southern, La. Owens 15-47, Ja. Howard 9-36, An. Body 11-23, Ke. Harris 1-6, Ch. Lewis 2-5. Prairie View, Ah. Antoine 22-122, Tr. Connley 9-121, Ja. Stewart 22-119, Ch. Herron 3-33, Kr. Mosley 5-9, Be. Goodwater III 1-2, Team 1-(minus 2).
SFGate
Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season:. Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008.
