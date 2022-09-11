Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season:. Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO