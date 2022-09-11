Read full article on original website
Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
'We are in a war zone': Homicide on North Clinton Avenue prompts lockout at school
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side Thursday that led to a lockout at a nearby school. Officers responded to North Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place just after 11:30 a.m. and found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Bright Spot: Speedy Bears
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on NASCAR-themed teddy bears named ‘Speedy Bear’ were delivered to pediatric patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital Wednesday. The delivery is part of the NASCAR Foundation’s “Speedy Bear Brigade” powered by Kaulig Giving, a program designed to bring comfort to...
RIT reviving Big Shot photography project
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Rochester Institute of Technology is planning to hold its Big Shot event this fall. A team from RIT plans to illuminate the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House on Madison Street in Rochester, along with the surrounding neighborhood, Nov. 6.
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Cleanup in Scottsville underway after nails appear on streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Drivers in Scottsville are asked to take care after nails were left on several streets. The public works department spent Thursday sweeping the streets with a roofing magnet to collect the nails, according to the village. The nails appear to be new ones used for roofing...
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
Rochester man killed in motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash downtown early Wednesday. Police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street just after 1 a.m. An investigation found Brandon Carman, 24, of Rochester, was eastbound when he hit a guide rail...
Flocking to find a cure for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — If you see a flock of golden flamingos around town, it's not an illusion. They're being placed in front of homes to help raise money for Cure Childhood Cancer Awareness. Homeowners then donate money and pick another home for the flamingos to flock. September is childhood...
Fringe Festival show features homage to Halloween - at Mt. Hope
Rochester, N.Y. — A homage to Halloween - from the soul's perspective. It involves dancing spirits moving through the cemetery in what's described as a magical night of revelry. "When the Souls Rise" starts at 7 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester. "We do have some spirit dances...
Cal-Mum unveils new mascot, logo
Caledonia, N.Y. — The Caledonia-Mumford Central School District Board of Education approved a new mascot and logo Tuesday. The new "Raiders" logo depicts a wolf in the school's maroon and white colors. The district's teams were previously known as the Red Raiders and used Native American imagery. That logo...
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
'Full circle': Make-A-Wish recipient helps fulfill a wish
Rochester, N.Y. — The senior year of high school typically means college acceptance letters, prom and graduation. But for Harley DeFrain, the culmination of her time at Webster Schroeder looked a little different. "I was 17. I was a senior in high school when I got hit with my...
Monroe County inks climate action plan
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County is working to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The effort is part of the county's Climate Action Plan, signed Thursday by County Executive Adam Bello at the county's solar array field on Manitou Beach Road. "Like many of you, I'm...
Forensic pathologist says Brighton woman's time of death conflicts with husband's alibi
Rochester, N.Y. — A forensic pathologist who re-investigated the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. testified Wednesday in the murder trial of James Krauseneck. He is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with a single ax blow to the head in their Brighton...
A preview to 'Remnants' at Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival kicked off earlier this week and we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at "Remnants," which will take place at Ellison Park between September 17-19. Weaving dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling,...
Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus on August 31, but a combination of issues has led to a major delay. Executive Director...
Geneva man accused of punching officer
Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet
Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
