San Diego, CA

Authorities release name of 40-year-old man fatally shot in Southcrest

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

San Diego police have released the name of a man shot to death Labor Day during an argument on a residential street in the community of Southcrest.

The victim was 40-year-old Mario Galvez of San Diego, homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Una Street near Acacia Street about 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Shebloski said the initial investigation indicates that Galvan was outside of his car when he apparently had an argument with another man. The confrontation escalated, and the other man pull out a gun and shot Galvan multiple times in his upper body and head.

The shooter took off, possibly in a mid-size sedan, Shebloski said.

Several people called 911 and officers arrived to find Galvan in the street. They started life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over. Galvan was rushed to a hospital, where he died about an hour and half after the shooting, Shebloski said.

A detailed description of the gunman wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by visiting sdcrimestoppers.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Benno
4d ago

They mention Southcrest neighborhood here but in other article about this shooting they call it Shelltown. If you only read the news title you'd think there were two shootings.

Reply
