Dayton, OH

Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg

Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Miamisburg dominates Clayton Northmont

Miamisburg turned in a thorough domination of Clayton Northmont 4-1 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Miamisburg roared in front of Clayton Northmont 4-1 to begin the final half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville

St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
SPENCERVILLE, OH

