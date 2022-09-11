ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

ND goal celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Nathan Chambers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern We…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event’s focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. “The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Health department schedules Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally

OAKLAND — Have you ever wondered what school-aged youth are hearing on the bus or in the hallways at school or on TikTok?. On Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Southern High School cafeteria, Major Bryson Meyers from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office will brief parents, guardians, and any other interested adults on the most common trends among our youth.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial

McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Cove Run Farms Corn Maze open for 22nd season

ACCIDENT — The Cove Run Farms Corn Maze has opened for its 22nd season. This year’s maze is based on Calvary Christian Academy Garrett Campus, CCAGC, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the school.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Accident sewer system discussed at regular meeting

ACCIDENT — Accident’s sewer system was on the list of items discussed at the regularly scheduled town council meeting last Thursday. Accident has asked MDE (Maryland Department of the Environment) for a 30-day extension to gather information pertaining to the improvements it has put into the sewer system.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

NSDAR bell ringing planned at Sesquicentennial Celebration

McHENRY — The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter/NSDAR will combine its annual bell ringing event with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration in McHenry on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Join us during the opening ceremonies for more information on Bells Across America and then again at 4 p.m. to pause to ring a...
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening

Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Community Calendar

— There will be an open house at the Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary. The open house will showcase its new activity center and 14 of the church’s ministries. There will also be a bounce house, grilled hot dogs, homemade ice cream and more. Door prizes will also be available which includes two tickets to the Creation Museum. Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church is located at 1005 Broadford Road, Oakland MD 21550. For more information, you can call 301-334-3432 or visit www.mlibc.org.
OAKLAND, MD

