WVNews
West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
WVNews
ND goal celebration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
WVNews
Fredrick Thomas McIntire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fredrick Thomas McIntire passed away on September 12, 2022, at …
WVNews
Nick Kellarlooks down field for a receiver.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in …
WVNews
Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
WVNews
West Virginia officials expected to announce new natural gas power plant for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A multibillion-dollar economic development project will be announced Friday in Charleston, and sources have indicated it will be a natural-gas-fired power plant in Doddridge County. A press advisory sent Thursday afternoon fueled speculation, especially when sources indicated to WV News that the project was...
WVNews
2 defendants in Whitey Bulger murder case appointed lawyers from Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern West Virginia have been appointed as local counsel in the case in which three have been accused in the prison beating death of mob hitman/informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Morgantown’s Belinda Haynie will...
WVNews
Nathan Chambers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern We…
WVNews
VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event’s focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. “The...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council approves purchases, first readings of ordinances Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With an agenda packed with items from Monday’s work session, Clarksburg City Council approved the first reading of several ordinances, as well as several purchases, Thursday evening. Approved first was a pair of ordinances that would raise sewer rates for residents of Clarksburg...
WVNews
Fairmont State University BOG vacates 'redundant' social justice policy, names 15 members of presidential search committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In order to eliminate “redundancies,” the Fairmont State University Board of Governors vacated a 21-year-old social justice policy during a meeting Thursday. Everything contained within the policy is stated elsewhere in the university’s policies and procedures, according to officials.
WVNews
Health department schedules Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally
OAKLAND — Have you ever wondered what school-aged youth are hearing on the bus or in the hallways at school or on TikTok?. On Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Southern High School cafeteria, Major Bryson Meyers from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office will brief parents, guardians, and any other interested adults on the most common trends among our youth.
WVNews
Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial
McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
WVNews
Cove Run Farms Corn Maze open for 22nd season
ACCIDENT — The Cove Run Farms Corn Maze has opened for its 22nd season. This year’s maze is based on Calvary Christian Academy Garrett Campus, CCAGC, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the school.
WVNews
Accident sewer system discussed at regular meeting
ACCIDENT — Accident’s sewer system was on the list of items discussed at the regularly scheduled town council meeting last Thursday. Accident has asked MDE (Maryland Department of the Environment) for a 30-day extension to gather information pertaining to the improvements it has put into the sewer system.
WVNews
NSDAR bell ringing planned at Sesquicentennial Celebration
McHENRY — The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter/NSDAR will combine its annual bell ringing event with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration in McHenry on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Join us during the opening ceremonies for more information on Bells Across America and then again at 4 p.m. to pause to ring a...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening
Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
WVNews
Community Calendar
— There will be an open house at the Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary. The open house will showcase its new activity center and 14 of the church’s ministries. There will also be a bounce house, grilled hot dogs, homemade ice cream and more. Door prizes will also be available which includes two tickets to the Creation Museum. Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church is located at 1005 Broadford Road, Oakland MD 21550. For more information, you can call 301-334-3432 or visit www.mlibc.org.
