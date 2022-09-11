OAKLAND — Have you ever wondered what school-aged youth are hearing on the bus or in the hallways at school or on TikTok?. On Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Southern High School cafeteria, Major Bryson Meyers from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office will brief parents, guardians, and any other interested adults on the most common trends among our youth.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO