NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Chargers HC Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert is "OK" after the QB suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley added that he would know more on Friday regarding the status of...
NFL
Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, on Wednesday's injury report. K.C. signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back
There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
NFL
NFL and German Football League Sign Collaboration Agreement
The NFL and the German Football League (DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga) organizing body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, have signed an agreement to collaborate in key business areas with a particular focus on the U.S. and German markets. The NFL and the Bundesliga have cooperated in the past, sharing...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers
Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
NFL
Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 rookie debuts coming out of Week 1. Before...
NFL
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament
The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
NFL
Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance
The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Rodrigo Blankenship one game into the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Colts are waiving the 25-year-old kicker who joined the club in 2020, per a source informed of the decision. The team has since announced the news.
NFL
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1
It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
NFL
Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson's 'surreal' 99-yard pick-six keys Thursday night win
In an AFC West showdown rife with playmakers, it was a seventh-round rookie who made the biggest play on Thursday night. Having trailed all game long, the Kansas City Chiefs were put ahead for good when cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped on a Justin Herbert pass and took it the other way for a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve
Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen. Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.
NFL
Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sat out overtime of Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a foot injury, but he doesn't expect to miss any time heading into Week 2. Harris told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he plans to be...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip
Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 matchups
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! On today's episode we're breaking own the biggest news from around the league and previewing the Week 2 matchups!. Finally, the hosts play Fantasy Thirst Traps!. The NFL...
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks following surgery on fractured thumb
Dak Prescott could return earlier than first anticipated. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery, per sources informed of the situation. The timeline would depend on how the bone heals and when Prescott resumes...
NFL
NFL Health and Safety Fact Sheet
The National Football League is committed to advancing progress in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of sports-related injuries, enhancing medical protocols, improving how the game is taught and played, and protecting players' overall health, safety and wellbeing. PLAYER HEALTH AND WELLNESS. The NFL continues to make changes on and off...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos. Next, the pair discusses if the 49ers should panic with quarterback Trey Lance or not. After that, the duo focuses on a team that's playing unique, the Bills. Following that, the guys preview a few Week 2 matchups: the "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the Chargers versus Chiefs and also the Buccaneers versus Saints. To wrap up the show, the pair gives credit to Marshall for upsetting Notre Dame on Saturday.
