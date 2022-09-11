ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Mordecai throws 3 TD passes, SMU cruises past Lamar 45-16

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes and SMU rolled to a 45-16 victory over Lamar on Saturday night.

Mordecai was 18-of-31 passing for 212 yards. He connected with Rashee Rice twice for scores, including the Mustangs’ first touchdown. Rice also made an over-the-shoulder, 20-yard catch in the end zone late in the third quarter. Rice finished with nine catches for 132 yards.

TJ McDaniel found a crease up the middle, stiff armed a defender then ran along the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run that stretched the Mustangs’ lead to 24-7 late in the first half. McDaniel scored his first touchdown since the 2020 season. He sat out last season due to injury. He added a 1-yard score and finished with 96 yards on the ground.

Velton Gardner had 100 yards rushing on 11 carries for SMU (2-0).

Khalan Griffin had a 1-yard touchdown run for Lamar (0-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

