Huntsville, TX

Northern Arizona rides defense to win at Sam Houston

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Northern Arizona's defense proved stout — and even benefitted from a little luck — in beating Sam Houston Saturday in Huntsville, Texas, 10-3.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) collected four sacks and three hurries on Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates, holding the Bearkats (0-2) to just 252 yards total offense.

NAU snuffed out two promising drives in the second half, one ending with an interception that bounced off an official.

Sophomore quarterback R.J. Martinez finished with 27 of 41 passing for 214 yards, an interception, and scored the Jacks' lone touchdown on a 1-yard run with a minute left in the second quarter.

The drive was NAU's best offensive moment of the day, a 5-play, 27-yard drive after a Sam Houston fumble.

Former Anthem Boulder Creek star Hendrix Johnson collected eight catches for 101 yards for NAU, including a 51-yard snag.

NAU returns to Flagstaff next Saturday for a 1 p.m. home opener against University of North Dakota.

