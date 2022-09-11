The Citadel upsets #8 ETSU
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel junior kicker Colby Kintner hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 20-17 upset victory over No. 8/9 ETSU Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Game Inforamtion
Score: The Citadel 20, 8/9 ETSU 17
Records: The Citadel (1-1, 1-0), ETSU (1-1, 0-1)
Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: ETSU leads 17-14
How it Happened
- The Citadel got on the board first as they marched down the field on the opening drive and got a 36-yard field goal from Colby Kintner.
- The Bulldogs extended the lead in the second quarter as Peyton Derrick found Tyler Cherry for a 17-yard touchdown.
- ETSU got on the board right before the half as Tyler Riddell hit Will Huzzie for a two-yard touchdown.
- The Citadel answered back with a seven-play drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run from Nkem Njoku.
- The Bucs answered back quickly with a 56-yard run from Jacob Saylors.
- ETSU tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner.
- The Citadel won the game as time expired on a 39-yard field goal from Colby Kintner.
Inside the Box Score
- The victory over ETSU marked the highest-ranked opponent the Bulldogs defeated since beating No. 5 Chattanooga on Oct. 15, 2016.
- The walk-off field from Colby Kintner marked the first walk-off win for the Bulldogs since Jacob Godek hit from 37-yards out in overtime to beat Georgia Tech on Sept. 14, 2019.
- The Bulldog offense possessed the ball for 39:16, including 11:20 of the third quarter.
- The Citadel ate up the final 3:05 of the clock with a nine-play drive that started at their own three yard line.
- Logan Billings picked up 63 yards on back-to-back plays to get the Bulldogs into Buc territory.
- The Citadel picked up one more first down to set up the game-winning field goal.
- The Citadel rushed for 57 times for 246 yards.
- Logan Billings led the way with 102 yards on 15 carries. It was the second career 100-yard rushing performance for Billings.
- Peyton Derrick added 48 yards on 17 carries. He also went 7-of-12 for 81 yards and a touchdown.
- Derrick has now thrown a touchdown pass in each of his first two career starts in a Bulldog uniform.
- Tyler Cherry finished with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. It was his second-straight game catching a TD pass.
- Carson Hatchett led the defense with seven tackles.
- Hasan Black added six tackles and a sack.
- Destin Mack came through with a huge interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
- Dominick Poole returned a punt 50 yards to set up a touchdown in the third quarter.
- James Platte booted a career-long 61-yard punt in the fourth quarter to flip the field.
Up Next
The Bulldogs hit the road to take on No. 23 Mercer on Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Macon, Georgia.
