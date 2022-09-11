ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Quenton Nelson signs extension with Colts

By Dave Griffiths
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson is going to be a Colt for a long time.

The All Pro guard signed an extension with the team, reported to be for four additional years through 2026 that will pay Nelson an average of $20 million a year with $60 million guaranteed. The numbers are massive for Nelson, as he immediately becomes the highest paid guard in NFL history with the most guaranteed money for his position in a deal as well.

The Colts drafted Nelson No. 6 overall in 2018 after trading back from No. 3 with the New York Jets. Nelson took the league by storm, earning Pro Bowl and First Team All Pro honors in each of his first three seasons. In his fourth season, 2021, Nelson was hampered by injuries, including a foot surgery in training camp and a sprained ankle during the season, but he still managed to earn his fourth Pro Bowl nod and this time Second Team All Pro.

The Colts kick off the 2022 season in Houston against the Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

