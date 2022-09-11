ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2

Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake

Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL News

I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Harris Teeter deals Sept. 14-20: Asparagus, Italian sausage, ice cream, beans, sandwich bags, 4-day sale

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Sept. 14 including asparagus, lemons, pork loin, Italian sausage, Nathan's Beef Franks, Green Giant frozen veggies, Totino's Pizza Rolls, Harris Teeter All Natural Ice Cream, marshmallows, beans, sandwich bags, napkins, a 4-Day Sale and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fiery crash closes I-95 N; backup stretches for miles

Dunn, N.C. — The fiery explosion after burst into flames on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon sent black smoke billowing into the air and left travelers stuck in backups that stretched for miles in Cumberland and Harnett counties. The truck burned underneath U.S. Highway 421, and it was the only...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

