Deaf athlete a source of encouragement to friends, coaches at Williams High
Burlington, N.C. — A deaf sentence is not a death sentence for Jordan McDowell. The Williams High School senior is completely deaf, but that doesn't stop him from being a multi-sport athlete and becoming one of the more celebrated students on campus. McDowell gets kudos among peers for his...
Week 5 of HSOT Live features 3 games between top 10 teams, 8 games total
Raleigh, N.C. — Week five of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2
Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
No. 6 Cedar Ridge takes down Southern Alamance in straight sets
Hillsborough, N.C. — The No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves swept the Southern Alamance Patriots at home on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Red Wolves are well on their way to a conference championship following last season's state championship, having a 5-0 record in Central 3A play. After...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake
Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire
Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood after false alarm
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
Driver killed in fiery tractor trailer crash on I-85 near Hillsborough
Hillsborough, N.C. — A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. close to Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Goldsboro nonprofit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. Robinson leads The ROCC Foundation, which according to the...
Harris Teeter deals Sept. 14-20: Asparagus, Italian sausage, ice cream, beans, sandwich bags, 4-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Sept. 14 including asparagus, lemons, pork loin, Italian sausage, Nathan's Beef Franks, Green Giant frozen veggies, Totino's Pizza Rolls, Harris Teeter All Natural Ice Cream, marshmallows, beans, sandwich bags, napkins, a 4-Day Sale and more.
Want gas under 3 dollars? Here are the lowest fuel prices in the area
Depending on where you search, some gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon. Jimmy Tomlinson of Wilson knew exactly where he could find that deal. He filled up at Murphy USA on Forest Hills road in Wilson. "Well I’ve been getting my gas right here, right regular so I...
Fiery crash closes I-95 N; backup stretches for miles
Dunn, N.C. — The fiery explosion after burst into flames on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon sent black smoke billowing into the air and left travelers stuck in backups that stretched for miles in Cumberland and Harnett counties. The truck burned underneath U.S. Highway 421, and it was the only...
