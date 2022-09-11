Read full article on original website
NJ reaches deal with 5 public workers unions to limit increase on health care premiums
Five of New Jersey’s public workers unions have made a deal with the state to ensure that hikes in health care premiums won’t be as large as previously thought. The deal came just a day after hundreds of these workers rallied in front of the State House in Trenton.
Mount Vernon connects job seekers with community employers through WORKS program
Hundreds of Mount Vernon residents may soon have new jobs as a result of the city's job f
Residents sound off about Black Lives Matter mural in Greenburgh
Many in the community are outraged about the inclusion of an image of Louis Farrakhan in the mural - a polarizing figure who organized the Million Man March on Washington in 1995.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Washingtonville parents call for book on gender, sexuality to be banned from high school for explicit images
Concerned parents say the images depicted are too graphic for underage children and want the book removed from school library shelves.
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in Mount Vernon
Southern Westchester is losing a Bed Bath & Beyond location. Merchandise is marked down by 10% to 30% at the location on East Sanford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.
Ramapo police ask for help identifying assault suspect
The suspect is believed to be a frequent or past customer of El Diamante bar located on Main Street in Spring Valley.
Photos: Memorial Field Memories
It is the beginning of a new era in Mount Vernon as Memorial Field has been rebuilt and is set to reopen later this month. Do you have any pictures of this historic landmark? We would like to see them!. Share your photos using the form below, and they may...
Why did the Memorial Field project take 12 years to complete?
Nadia Galindo continues her coverage with a look at all of the roadblocks to reopening Memorial Field, including illegal dumping and political fighting.
