American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.“She reigned for 70 years, and it’s something you’re never going...
Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’
The queue to reach the Queen’s coffin took some mourners more than nine hours to complete but many said the long wait was worth it.At one point during the second night of the Queen’s lying in state, those lining up in the queue which hugged the south banks of the River Thames were told the wait time had swelled to 14 hours.Mourners said there was “breath-taking” serenity awaiting them in Westminster Hall where “you could hear a pin drop” in the silence.As of 11.30pm on Thursday, the queue was 4.9 miles long, drifting back as far as Southwark Park in...
U.K.・
The Queen’s corgis have a history of biting people, including the Queen herself
A viral tweet has resurfaced some harrowing information about Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis. It seems the late monarch’s favourite pets caused quite a bit of trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting staff and even the Queen herself – so much so that she had to receive three stitches.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle at age 96. Throughout her 70-year reign, the British monarch was known for her love of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life. Although the Queen’s corgis seem like lovable creatures, one Twitter...
Ones to Watch: The Young Stars of London Fashion Week 2022 September Edition
LONDON — London Fashion Week is still going on despite the national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at age 96. The shakeup caused by her death has seen numerous designers cancel or reschedule their shows, including Burberry, Raf Simons, and Roksanda. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootErdem Men's Spring 2023Martine Rose Men's Spring 2023 “We are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release,” said a statement from the British Fashion Council, which has approved the continuation of shows and...
Princess Kate says George, Charlotte and Louis are making ‘new friends’ at school
As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners at Sandringham House on Thursday, Princess Kate kept her children in mind and shared an update on their new school.Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first solo outing as the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visited the Norfolk estate to view the sea of floral tributes left in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.While greeting well-wishers outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, Kate spoke about how her three children – Prince Louis, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four – are adjusting to Lambrook School.“Kate...
U.K.・
'God Save the King': world media bows down to retiring Federer
From China to India, and France to the United States, world media hailed Roger Federer as one of the finest sportsmen ever on Friday after the Swiss legend announced he will retire from tennis. It said that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz, the new US Open champion and world number one at just 19, coupled with Federer's retirement, was a "page-turning moment".
‘Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Recap: ‘The Great Wave’ Threatens to Wash Away Númenor
All is not well in Númenor, dear reader. Queen Regent Míriel is plagued by dreams (or are they prophecies?) of the island’s destruction via “The Great Wave” that gives this episode its title, and rabble-rousers are gathering in the town square to accuse her of being an “elf-lover” — a serious charge indeed. Her waking hours are no less stressful, as Galadriel is putting that theory to the test by once again bothering Míriel about Sauron. She also takes it upon herself to reveal that Halbrand may in fact be the exiled heir to the Southlands’ throne, a theory Míriel...
