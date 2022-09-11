Read full article on original website
In-Depth: Texas woman who was 6 months pregnant killed by Fentanyl overdose
WACO, Texas — Tears flow from the family of Alyssa Pastrana as they speak about the overdose that killed their daughter and her unborn baby. "I didn't know I was going to be this emotional about it all again," said Laura Fuentes. Alyssa was six months pregnant and was...
Top Texas health official who led response to coronavirus pandemic is retiring
"Top Texas health official who led response to coronavirus pandemic is retiring" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Faces Of Fort Hood: LT Brianna Lockard
FORT HOOD, Texas — Meet Brianna Lockard, 1st Lieutenant with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s Headquarters Company on Fort Hood. With both parents having served full careers in the Army, she grew up calling many places home and that wasn’t always an easy life. ”I didn’t like...
Fall-Like morning before warm and humid weekend
CENTRAL TEXAS — Be sure to get outside and enjoy the morning as we are waking up to some of the coolest air we have seen in more than 3 months! Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and upper 50s across Central Texas. Despite the nice fall start, it will still warm into the low 90s late this afternoon. This will be the last day we see dry air hanging around Central Texas.
Isolated Storms Possible Friday And Saturday
25 WEATHER — The weather is going to remain summer-like for the foreseeable future. The only change will be for a couple of isolated storms during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through the weekend. Lows will also come up a bit into the 70s.
Official: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current
Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
Nice Hump Day before weekend humidity in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — We have been really fortunate to have such nice, seasonable days here as of late. We'll have one more for your Wednesday before humidity starts to increase. Mostly sunny skies will hang around with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Easterly winds should keep dry air in place initially.
Colorado sheriff's office uses drone training to help locate missing dog
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — As fate would have it, authorities in Colorado were able to reunite a dog who'd been missing for months with its family with the help of a drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said a golden retriever went missing when the car she was in crashed.
Dry Tuesday before humidity increases late this week
CENTRAL TEXAS — The quiet pattern will continue on this Tuesday with highs getting into the low 90s late this afternoon. We'll have east winds around which will keep things rather dry. Feel-like temperatures could still reach the low to mid 90s. The nice, dry weather won't stick around...
