CENTRAL TEXAS — Be sure to get outside and enjoy the morning as we are waking up to some of the coolest air we have seen in more than 3 months! Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and upper 50s across Central Texas. Despite the nice fall start, it will still warm into the low 90s late this afternoon. This will be the last day we see dry air hanging around Central Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO