Penfield, NY

Penfield firefighters help students shop for school supplies

By Emma Colling, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Fire Company gave six fifth-grade students from the Penfield Central School District the opportunity to buy school supplies alongside a firefighter on Saturday.

The firefighters selected the six kids and met them at a Target store to start shopping for supplies. Officials said the store financially helped the event and each kid had $150 to spend on supplies.

“We try to do events with the town all the time,” said President of the Penfield Fire Company Doug Romach. “We’re connected with the town, we participated in a lot of the town’s events. And we thought with covid and things getting back to normal that we would try to help out a little bit.”

The students were then able to take a tour of the company’s fire trucks after shopping.

