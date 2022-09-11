ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Does Auburn football's offense deserve an F against San Jose State? Our grades

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaUXJ_0hqZqEAr00

AUBURN — Auburn football ran into the old Week 2 slump against San Jose State on Saturday, escaping with a 24-16 win after a nightmarish first half .

It's the second time in Bryan Harsin's tenure that his Tigers have struggled in a paycheck game. Both times, they have escaped. But Auburn (2-0) has plenty to address before it hosts Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are our grades from the Tigers' win against San Jose State (1-1).

Offense: D

An indisputable F in the first half, elevated by a strong B effort in the second half. Tank Bigsby opened up the run game in an impressive third quarter drive, and T.J. Finley calmed down to deliver several beautiful throws . He strengthened his position over Robby Ashford as Auburn's quarterback.

But we're weighing that F more heavily. Two interceptions in the first quarter – one for both quarterbacks – contributed to a sense of existential dread that will linger at least into next week's Penn State game.

GAMEDAY In new Auburn football season, heat plan intensifies, storm plan goes into practice

ANALYSIS Unpacking 30 Auburn football plays that show how Tigers can best utilize Tank Bigsby

Defense: C-

The biggest topic Harsin wanted to address this week was Auburn's turnover margin, which was minus-two against Mercer. The Tigers failed to remedy that. They still do not have a takeaway this season.

Auburn's defensive front was excellent, with particularly great performances by defensive tackle Marcus Harris and edge Eku Leota. But the linebackers and secondary were slashed by short routes over the middle of the field. San Jose State passed for 275 yards.

Special teams: B+

Considering the special teams circuses that have defined several college football games in the first two weeks of the season, Auburn's mostly unnoticeable day is all you can ask for. Anders Carlson attempted and made his first field goal since returning from a torn ACL, and Oscar Chapman pinned San Jose State inside the 10-yard line with a punt. Auburn did fumble on a punt return, but the Tigers fell on it.

Coaching: C+

On one hand, Auburn made halftime adjustments and looked better after returning from the locker room, especially on offense. On the other hand, it's a problem that Auburn was trailing San Jose State at halftime to begin with. Accountability should always find its way back to coaching. Harsin and his staff seemed to forget they're in the SEC now, not the Mountain West.

Overall: D+

Auburn needs to be more prepared against Penn State. Sleepy starts aren't acceptable against a quality Big Ten opponent.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Does Auburn football's offense deserve an F against San Jose State? Our grades

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Football
San Jose, CA
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
WTVM

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting. On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County

Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
MACON COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Carlson
WRBL News 3

19-year-old killed following single car accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest two in law enforcement fraud scam

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after police say they pretended to be law enforcement agencies to defraud individuals and businesses out of money. On Aug. 27, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Darius Jermaine Briscoe,33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. “The […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy